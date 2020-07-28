Widebody Mustang RTR Looks Like a Tuner's Dream

And while the tech side is covered by goodies such as superchargers, when it comes to the visual part, the idea of the label is to deliver the OEM+ style Europeans love so much. You know, the type of mods that many would mistake for factory parts.
Of course, the said approach means coming up with tastefully restrained parts, so, until recently, widebody kits were off the table, or, as the specialists likes to put it, these were reserved for special projects and racing initiatives only,"
All that changed when the company introduced the Mustang RTR Spec 5 10th Anniversary earlier this year, with this sporting moderate overfenders resembling those fitted to the athlete's official drift Mustangs. However, only ten units are being built (to celebrate the said decade of collaboration) and we have yet to see one in real life - you'll find a pair of official renderings in the final part of the gallery above.
Nevertheless, independent digital artist frzedits has now decided to use that design as a starting point for some renderings of his own.
So while the aero bits are almost identical to the official ones (minus the missing dive planes on the sides of the front apron), there are some fresh ingredients.
It all starts with the custom wheels, which, as the artist mentions, come with screws reminding one of the rivets used to hold the overfenders in place. And, if we look past their lips, zooming in on the centers, these quirky pieces might appear like steelies!
Then there's the livery, which is the kind of uber-chiseled approach that might appear simple at first sight, but nails the custom look job.
You should know that the livery comes from a digital artist nicknamed Stuii Design and both these pixel masters are part of the Forza Motorsport community.
It's nice to see the gaming and the real world Mustang community being linked in such fashion, especially Ford itself approves of such a connection, thanks to the company's Team Fordzilla P1 initiative, which invites designers and gamers to come up with racecar designs.
PS: We're starting to see a brilliant pattern with this work and this Camaro rendering shows why.
Yesterday one of the best livery designer from the Forza community, @stuiidesign_yt ,had the chance to be a part of the latest Forza Monthly and to celebrate that, I decided to make a set about one of his recent livery on that Ford Mustang RTR ! Congrats man, this is a huge achievement ! O Now I want to talk about the my wheel choice... I know they’re a bit weird but I found them really good looking because of the screws on them that made me think of the rivets on the bodykit... but yeah, I totally understand if you don’t approve them haha - #ford #fordmustang #fordmustanggt #mustang #mustanggt #mustangfanclub #mustangrtr #rtr #mustangshelby #shelby #americancars #americancar #musclecars #muscle #musclecar #americanmuscle #usa #forzahorizon4 #fh4 #forzashare #makeforzalookreal