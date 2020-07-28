Widebody Mustang RTR Looks Like a Tuner's Dream

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday one of the best livery designer from the Forza community, @stuiidesign_yt ,had the chance to be a part of the latest Forza Monthly and to celebrate that, I decided to make a set about one of his recent livery on that Ford Mustang RTR ! Congrats man, this is a huge achievement ! O Now I want to talk about the my wheel choice... I know they’re a bit weird but I found them really good looking because of the screws on them that made me think of the rivets on the bodykit... but yeah, I totally understand if you don’t approve them haha - #ford #fordmustang #fordmustanggt #mustang #mustanggt #mustangfanclub #mustangrtr #rtr #mustangshelby #shelby #americancars #americancar #musclecars #muscle #musclecar #americanmuscle #usa #forzahorizon4 #fh4 #forzashare #makeforzalookreal

