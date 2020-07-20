Widebody Chevrolet Camaro Exorcist Is Modded to Hell and Back

Unlimited Engineering Slams Us With a Universal e-Bike Kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ¢¯Þ34!.#%,/2$ (@frzeditz) on Jul 20, 2020 at 9:51am PDT To start with, one would hardly need extra muscle for a land missile such as the Camaro Exorcist , at least in terms of street cars. You see, the Texan aftermarket specialist started off with the already beefy Camaro ZL1, which delivers 650 ponies in factory trim. However, the developer introduced a 2.9-liter supercharger upgrade, along with other goodies, thus taking the game to a nicely rounded 1,000 hp (the maximum twist sits at 883 lb-ft). And the list of mods is considerably longer, but we'll return to the pixel exercise we have here.As it happens with most Hennessey machines, the Exorcist maintains the factory looks, which is awesome, since it means these pumped-up toys qualify as sleepers, despite being based on already fast models. Well, this rendering comes to change that, playing with the look of this Chevy.Zoom in on the machine, try to look past the eye candy brought by the deep black finish and you'll notice a widebody kit - the fender flares are moderate, though.Then we have the custom wheels, whose rather simple design seems to take us back in time, but still appears to fit the vehicle.We can also feast our eyes on a carbon fiber package, with this including elements such as the power dome of the hood or the door mirror caps. Oh, and let's not forget the lower rear fascia, with its carbon aero work, while the wonder material has also been used for the rear wing.As for the mind behind these pixels, we're talking about a digital artist nicknamed frzeditz, who decided to give us multiple angles of the widebody Camaro Exorcist, as you'll see in the Instagram post below.