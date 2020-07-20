Cammed 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Hits Dyno, Gains Are Massive

While it might not seem like it, the aftermarket offer for the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has yet to reach full maturity. As such, we can now talk about the first example of the pony that features custom camshafts.
Nicknamed Hulk, not least thanks to its Grabber Lime hue, this S550-generation GT500 has seen quite a bit of coverage, since it likes to engage in various races. But the time has come for the machine to receive more serious mods.
Before receiving the custom cam setup, which was supplied by L&M Engines, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 of the 'Stang had been gifted with a few light goodies. As such, the Voodoo engine received a JLT cold air intake, a Palm Beach Dyno ECU tune, as well as a catalytic converter delete.
Of course, the car needs to hit the dyno during this gym visit, so we can all check out the real-world gains and this is precisely what you'll see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.
As such, the first dyno run was handled on Nitto NT05 tires. However, with these being at the end of their life, the car returned to its factory Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, albeit while using custom 305Forged wheels.
Now, the official output numbers, which cover the crankshaft output, sit at 760 hp and 625 lb-ft, but using the good old 15 percent drivetrain loss to find out the rear wheel horsepower won't cut it, since that describes the average automatic transmission, while the GT500 comes with a dual-clutch unit.
Regardless, YouTuber StangMode, who owns the car, explains that, with the said mods, the V8 jumped from 682 to 772 rear wheel horsepower, so we're talking anywhere between 850 and 900 hp at the crank.
Much to no heavy YouTube user's surprise, the modding won't stop here, with the Shelby GT500 now set to receive an E85 setup, among others.
