Ford Mustang "Great White" Looks Like a Land Shark

15 Jul 2020, 4:54 UTC ·
Since the Ford Mustang has been with us for well over five decades now, there's practically no eccentric form the pony has skipped, especially if we're talking about aftermarket conversions. As such, the rendering we have here, which portrays a first-generation Mustang GT in widebody form, shouldn't shock anybody.
In fact, given the type of extreme builds involving first-gen 'Stangs we normally discuss, the one occupying our screens right now looks quite restrained.

Come to think about it, this digital build seems to stay true to the spirit of the car - since this is a GT and not a Mach 1 or a Boss, it's only natural to see a moderate approach. To be more precise, the Blue Oval toy has been gifted with a widebody kit, but its new look is quite inconspicuous.

Then we have the redefined connection to the road. Yes, the thing now rides much closer to the road and, judging by how deep the wheels are buried in those fenders, we're dealing with air suspension rather than a static setup.

Speaking of the wheels, you can't go wrong when fitting such a virtual build with classic BBS Motorsport center lock shoes.

Check out the front end and you'll notice an air dam that might as well pass as a production element (just to be clear, it isn't), as well as painted headlights for the racecar look. As for the posterior of the Mustang, those exhaust tips, which are surrounded by chrome rings, follow the same tastefully restrained approach.

In today's extreme widebody-dominated aftermarket realm (think renderings and builds), one might wonder how Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for this work, came up with the idea - note that the background also comes from the pixel master.

Well, let's hear it in the words of the aficionado: "I was driving home the other day from caffeineandmachine [UK car meet] and I spotted this beautiful Shelby GT350 and was in total awe. It inspired this [rendering],"

