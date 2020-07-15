Ford Mustang "Great White" Looks Like a Land Shark

View this post on Instagram

I was driving home the other day from @caffeineandmachine and I spotted this beautiful Shelby GT350 & was in total awe. - - It inspired this simple, widened GT on some classic BBS Motorsport Centerlocks in a new 3D Environment. Can't wait to explore further with Foliage! - - P.S - the new Bronco looks so sick! That's how you revive a classic! #art #design #3d #ford #mustang #gt350 #oem+ #kyza #khyzylsaleem #ks #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #raceservice #donutmedia #bbs

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Jul 14, 2020 at 8:29am PDT