C8 Corvette "Big Blade" Looks Like a Downforce Monster

Let's set things straight from the get-go: if it hadn't been for the effects of the global health crisis, we would've probably had widebody C8 Corvettes on the street right now. However, while we wait for YouTuber TJ Hunt to deliver the first such mid-engined 'Vette, here's a fresh proposal of the sort coming in the form of a rendering. 11 photos



For starters, the entire project has a Black and Yellow theme, as if this was related to the



Up front, the lower apron gets a... splitter below a splitter, with both being held in place via rods. Oh, and the side air intakes have each received a pair of blades.



The front overfenders pack a simple design, while those at the back follow the styling of the side air intakes. And the two are linked by side skirt extensions, which feature side elements mirroring those on the larger front splitter.



If we look past the stripes and the color play, the only modification added to the rear end comes in the form of a wing. And what a wing this is, with the sheer size and the aggressive profile of the hardware being impossible to ignore. Then again, this falls in line with the downforce setup adorning the nose of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette.



As mentioned in the intro, this pixel work, which comes from digital artist Seshaan, can be considered a taste of things to come, since many of these renderings will influence the design of widebody kits we should meet at November's



