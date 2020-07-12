C8 Corvette Is Getting the First Widebody Kit Thanks to Tj Hunt

We're past the halfway mark in 2020, and the new Corvette has been one of the most talked-about cars of that time. However, the barrage will only intensify, as YouTubers are only now able to make the hardcore mods they wanted all along.
We remember when Tj Hunt grabbed a Toyota Supra, he had it fitted with a crazy widebody kit almost immediately. However, the C8 Corvette is only now receiving that treatment in what the YouTuber claims to be a world first.
Corvette fans have been bombarded with rendering attempts at a widebody American mid-engined sports car. Considering how popular this car is, we expect every 3D printer in the country to be churning out spoilers. However, this particular project comes from Tj himself and his brand called Street Hunter Designs.
The fender flares you'll see in the video below are just test prototypes, designed to check for fitment issues and structural durability. For example, the front splitter here comes in three parts because the 3D printer couldn't make such a long piece, but the production tuning part will be a single piece. Also, it will be made in a carbon fiber look.
Things will move along at a steady pace, and the Street Hunter kit might be ready to shop out in a few days. We don't know the price yet, but it's reasonable to expect somewhere just under $10,000 including the optional wing. Tj's video also shows the team working on a "narrow body" package for the people who just want the spoilers.
All things considered, the style is pretty good. It's definitely way sportier without overpowering the original Corvette design. But somehow, this doesn't have the same visual impact as the Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan did when it came out. Perhaps that's Chevy's fault for not having a simple design.
