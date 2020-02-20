Widebody C8 Corvette "Bad Black" Looks Super-Sleek, Ready To Be Built

View this post on Instagram

I’m actually obsessed / hope someone does this look u really enjoy seeing all of your feedback on the new @streethunterdesigns kit! Once we take delivery of our C8 we can get 100% scans of the car and get to work immediately¤ our whole team at StreetHunter has been busting their asses and none of this would have been possible without them. P.S. for those questioning why certain things are the way that they are...this is only V1 ;)

TJ Hunt (@tjhunt_) on Feb 17, 2020 at 7:40pm PST