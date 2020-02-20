Widebody C8 Corvette "Bad Black" Looks Super-Sleek, Ready To Be Built

Ever since the C8 Chevrolet Corvette was introduced last year, we were flooded by renderings portraying custom incarnations of the Chevy halo car. Some of these are bound to become builds, or at least influence real-world projects. And the aero kit shown in the pixel work that brought us here is an example as good as any.
Before we zoom in on the airflow manipulation hardware, allow me to mention this widebody kit will be brought to life by Street Hunter USA. It appears we're dealing with a startup that brought an Mk IV Supra kit to life so far, with the company taking pride in the fact that it's building the kits in America.
"When will the kit arrive?" Well, let's hear it in the words of TJ Hunt, the vlogger involved in the said project: "Once we take delivery of our C8 [customer deliveries are kicking off this month] we can get 100% scans of the car and get to work immediately,"
Now, as you'll see in the pair of Instagram posts below, the kit has been showcased in both black and white. At least from where I'm standing, the first suits the aggressive shape of the 2020 'Vette better, but you'll need to also check out the latter to notice all the styling cues of the package.
The main ingredients are obviously the extra-generous front and rear fenders, but we can also talk about a lip spoiler and a noticeable rear wing, while the lower rear apron now features a diffuser-style element.
And there's one key element that transforms the appearance of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in these renderings. You see, the connection to the road has been redefined, thanks to the use of air suspension and the mandatory custom wheels. So yes, the driver can lift the car when needed.
"When will the kit arrive?" Well, let's hear it in the words of TJ Hunt, the vlogger involved in the said project: "Once we take delivery of our C8 [customer deliveries are kicking off this month] we can get 100% scans of the car and get to work immediately,"
Now, as you'll see in the pair of Instagram posts below, the kit has been showcased in both black and white. At least from where I'm standing, the first suits the aggressive shape of the 2020 'Vette better, but you'll need to also check out the latter to notice all the styling cues of the package.
The main ingredients are obviously the extra-generous front and rear fenders, but we can also talk about a lip spoiler and a noticeable rear wing, while the lower rear apron now features a diffuser-style element.
And there's one key element that transforms the appearance of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in these renderings. You see, the connection to the road has been redefined, thanks to the use of air suspension and the mandatory custom wheels. So yes, the driver can lift the car when needed.
View this post on Instagram
I’m actually obsessed / hope someone does this look u really enjoy seeing all of your feedback on the new @streethunterdesigns kit! Once we take delivery of our C8 we can get 100% scans of the car and get to work immediately¤ our whole team at StreetHunter has been busting their asses and none of this would have been possible without them. P.S. for those questioning why certain things are the way that they are...this is only V1 ;)