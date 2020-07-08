C8 Corvette Enters 2021 With New Content, Same Starting Price

Chevrolet has kept its promise regarding the midship ‘Vette. The 2021 model year costs $59,995 for the coupe and $67,495 for the convertible, but more importantly, the Stingray has received desirable new content.
First and foremost, Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension is now available without the Z51 Performance Package. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both wireless, Buckle To Drive prevents the driver from shifting out of park if the belt isn’t buckled up, and there’s a new digital tachometer.
Chevy also lists the “driver mode on-screen visualization” as new, and as expected, customization has been addressed as well. For 2021, the C8 gains Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat and Silver Flare Metallic paint options while the interior is now available in Sky Cool Gray with Yellow Strike. Full-length dual racing stripe packages are offered as well in Blue, Red, Yellow, and Orange.
Stinger stripes? The mid-engine sports car has them too, and customers can choose between three options. These come in the guise of Carbon Flash with Edge Red, Edge Yellow, or Midnight Silver. As far as the oily bits are concerned, both the Stingray and Z51 feature the same hardware as before.
Chevy lists the coupe with a dry weight of 3,366 pounds (1,527 kilograms) while the convertible tips the scales at 3,467 pounds (1,573 kilograms). Cargo volume? The ‘Vette offers up to 12.6 cubic feet of storage in the front and behind the LT2 small-block V8 engine, translating to 356.8 liters.
The figures for the zero-to-60 acceleration and quarter-mile run are unchanged as well. Both versions of the Stingray cover 440 yards in 11.2 seconds although the trap speeds are different (123 mph and 121 mph).
Those looking forward to the Z06 will have to wait a little more, unfortunately. Expected to roll out as a 2022 model sometime next year, the first performance-focused specification of the C8 will switch from a supercharged engine to a free-breathing motor - a flat-plane crankshaft V8 with 5.5 liters of displacement as opposed to the previous generation’s 6.2 liters.
