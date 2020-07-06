C8 Corvette Drag Races Dodge Hellcat, Toyota Supra a Quarter-Mile at a Time

3 Watch This C8 Corvette Seize Its V8 Engine, Dealer Finds Metal Shavings in It

Zac of Corvette Direct has uploaded his C8 on YouTube, demonstrating the quarter-mile proficiency of the entry-level specification with the Z51 Performance Package. Against a 2020 Toyota Supra with “a tune, downpipe, and exhaust,” the midship machine launches hard off the line despite a little bit of wheelspin. 11.3 seconds at 120 mph (193 kph) is how the 'Vette rolls.Chevy quotes 11.2 seconds at 121 mph (195 kph) in stock flavor, yet this example of the breed is a little bit different. Not by much, but Kooks headers allow the engine to breathe out a little bit better and develop approximately 20 more rear-wheel horsepower “My fastest pass yet,” is how Zac describes the first quarter-mile run. Against a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat that laid down an impressive amount of rubber at the start, the Corvette crosses the line ahead of the Mopar sedan in 11.4 seconds and 119 mph (192 kph). The rather heavy Dodge appears to be totally stock, and its owner demanded a rematch. Second time around, the Corvette still edged ahead.But wait, there’s more! A wild Challenger SRT Hellcat enters the scene, complete with super-sticky drag radials out back and skinnies up front for maximum straight-line performance. Even though it spins less than the Charger at launch, the two-door muscle car can’t hold a candle to the weight distribution andof the C8.The mid-engine sports car brags with 11.49 seconds at 118.99 mph (191 kph), which is pretty good although not as good as Chevrolet’s official figures for the Stingray Z51. Zac’s reaction time deserves a round of applause, but let’s not forget that the real star of the following YouTube video is the 2020 model year ‘Vette in Z51 spec.