The Tango T600, the Electric Micro-Car With Big Dreams and a $420,000 Price Tag

4 This Camaro ZL1 Was Crashed Hard With 48 Miles On the Odo, Now It’s For Sale

2 Crashed C8 Corvette Will Be Reborn With Turbo Rotary Engine Swap

More on this:

Flooded 2020 Toyota Supra "Launch Edition" Heads to Auction

Last year, the “Launch Edition” Toyota Supra retailed at $55,250 and was limited to 1,500 units. Someone paid $2.1 million for VIN 001 , and as expected, dealers marked up the price as well because why not? 12 photos



Currently located in Miami, the car’s backstory is nowhere to be found on the auction website. May was a particularly rainy month in Florida, but this begs another question. Knowing that bad weather is coming, why didn’t the first owner move his car to a multi-level parking facility or anywhere safe?



Adding insult to injury, there’s a particular photo on



The straight-six engine, eight-speed transmission, and BMW electronics may be hard to repair, but not impossible. Whoever bids the most and wins the auction may also sell parts of the vehicle with the notable exception of the flooded electronics. A restomod project should be considered as well.



Having mentioned the dealer mark-ups, it’s worth highlighting that Toyota appears to be struggling to sell the Supra nowadays. A dealership in Louisiana has two 3.0 Premium cars on the lot with



The introduction of the 2021 model year didn’t help the Supra's sales figures either. Speaking of which, a 2.0-liter turbo engine is now available to order for the princely sum of $43k plus freight. Chassis number WZ1DB4C02LW032997 is one of those rare cars, yet it’s already looking for a new owner. With 2,639 miles (4,247 kilometers) on the odometer, the white Toyota Supra in the photo gallery is listed on IAAI.com as "flooded" under primary damage and “mechanical” under secondary damage.Currently located in Miami, the car’s backstory is nowhere to be found on the auction website. May was a particularly rainy month in Florida, but this begs another question. Knowing that bad weather is coming, why didn’t the first owner move his car to a multi-level parking facility or anywhere safe?Adding insult to injury, there’s a particular photo on IAAI.com that will make you scratch your head in wonderment. The key fobs – both the primary and spare key – are wet, and one of the fobs also has plenty of dirt on the Toyota logo. Whatever happened, the good news is that this car will sell for peanuts.The straight-six engine, eight-speed transmission, and BMW electronics may be hard to repair, but not impossible. Whoever bids the most and wins the auction may also sell parts of the vehicle with the notable exception of the flooded electronics. A restomod project should be considered as well.Having mentioned the dealer mark-ups, it’s worth highlighting that Toyota appears to be struggling to sell the Supra nowadays. A dealership in Louisiana has two 3.0 Premium cars on the lot with $3,500 off the suggested retail price . Only 2,884 Supras were sold in the U.S. in 2019, and the boxer-engined 86 isn't doing too hot either with 3,398 units. For reference, Mazda sold 7,753 examples of the MX-5 Miata last year.The introduction of the 2021 model year didn’t help the Supra's sales figures either. Speaking of which, a 2.0-liter turbo engine is now available to order for the princely sum of $43k plus freight.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.