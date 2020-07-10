Dodge Charger Hellcat "Big Daddy" Looks Bad to The Bone

While we're all excited about the latest addition to the Dodge Charger lineup, namely the other-worldly 797 hp Hellcat Redeye Widebody, there are certain owners who prefer to brew their own super-sedan. Case in point the Mopar machine sitting before us.
This four-door bomb started out in life as a normal Charger Hellcat, if such an adjective is ever fit for a five-seater with 707 ponies on tap.
Now, the widebody kit of the machine, which was supplied by a specialist dubbed Shirokai, features monstrous arch extensions, with the front units sporting non-functional air extractors. Heck, the rear units are so large that both the fuel door and the door handle require cutouts.
The arches are connected by muscular side skirt extensions, and we must also discuss the wheels that fill them. Coming from LD97 Forged, these units feature retro-like centers, while their stairway-style lips are something to behold.
Those meaty arches manage to transform the look of the front end and, when the vehicle is viewed from behind, the floating nature of the build is revealed.
Speaking of the supercharged 6.2-liter monster's rear end, the unusual design of the wickerbill (which isn't a full-width unit) adorning the boot lid stands out. Meanwhile, if we look between the tailpipes serving that HEMI, we'll find a compact diffuser-style element. Oh, and we can't overlook the rear window spoiler of the vehicle.
Of course, the stripe package on the vehicle also deserves credit for the transformation, mixing wide matte black stripes with thin red ones, which run the entire length of the car.
Such a Charger would easily achieve an attention magnet effect on its home turf, but this example spends its days over on the Old Continent.
Now, the widebody kit of the machine, which was supplied by a specialist dubbed Shirokai, features monstrous arch extensions, with the front units sporting non-functional air extractors. Heck, the rear units are so large that both the fuel door and the door handle require cutouts.
The arches are connected by muscular side skirt extensions, and we must also discuss the wheels that fill them. Coming from LD97 Forged, these units feature retro-like centers, while their stairway-style lips are something to behold.
Those meaty arches manage to transform the look of the front end and, when the vehicle is viewed from behind, the floating nature of the build is revealed.
Speaking of the supercharged 6.2-liter monster's rear end, the unusual design of the wickerbill (which isn't a full-width unit) adorning the boot lid stands out. Meanwhile, if we look between the tailpipes serving that HEMI, we'll find a compact diffuser-style element. Oh, and we can't overlook the rear window spoiler of the vehicle.
Of course, the stripe package on the vehicle also deserves credit for the transformation, mixing wide matte black stripes with thin red ones, which run the entire length of the car.
Such a Charger would easily achieve an attention magnet effect on its home turf, but this example spends its days over on the Old Continent.