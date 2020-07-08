autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 

Supercharged Ford Mustang GT "Venom" Looks Tough, Coming to 2020 SEMA

8 Jul 2020, 15:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Custom Cars
As we get closer to the 2020 SEMA (the show traditionally welcomes custom car aficionados to Las Vegas in early November), more and more builds that will greet us on the event's floor show up online. And the freshest example is this Ford Mustang GT.
5 photos
Supercharged Ford Mustang GT "Venom"Supercharged Ford Mustang GT "Venom"Supercharged Ford Mustang GT "Venom"Supercharged Ford Mustang GT "Venom"
The starting point for the project is a 3v Mustang GT - this is the three-valve SOHC 4.6-liter V8 delivering 300 hp on the 2005-2009 GT, with the 2010 model year bringing a 15 hp update. The engine has now been gifted with the kind of hardware and software bits that not only allow it to deliver proper muscle, but also a memorable soundtrack. To be more precise, the V8 now works with a Whipple supercharger, a custom cam setup and a Borla exhaust system.

And while you'll find multiple pictures of the fresh-out-of-the-oven build in the Instagram posts below, the owner hadn't posted any vids showcasing the soundtrack at the time when this article was published. Nevertheless, you can listen to the uber-masculine voice of the engine by checking out some of the account's highlights on the said social network.

This is one hell of a head turner and we have to applaud the fact that the new look of the vehicle has remained true to the early S197 Mustang styling.

While most of this widebody (it's a Shirokai kit), lowered 'Stang might just recommend the Blue Oval toy for a role in a Mad Max motion picture, the carbon hood, supplied by Cervini, is another kind of head turner. Oh, and if you enjoy the rear end even more than the front of the car, you should know you’re not alone.

And if you zoom in on the last Insta post below, you'll see how this Mustang GT went from a rendering to a build, with digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel being part of the story.

Here's to hoping that this year's edition of SEMA won't be affected by the global health crisis, as it has been the case with multiple shows that were supposed to take place back in the spring. Meanwhile, here are the 2020 SEMA-bound rides we've discussed so far.




speed shot Ford Mustang ford mustang 3v build Ford muscle car Custom Builds Month 2020 SEMA
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day