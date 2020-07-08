Supercharged Ford Mustang GT "Venom" Looks Tough, Coming to 2020 SEMA

And while you'll find multiple pictures of the fresh-out-of-the-oven build in the Instagram posts below, the owner hadn't posted any vids showcasing the soundtrack at the time when this article was published. Nevertheless, you can listen to the uber-masculine voice of the engine by checking out some of the account's highlights on the said social network.
This is one hell of a head turner and we have to applaud the fact that the new look of the vehicle has remained true to the early S197 Mustang styling.
While most of this widebody (it's a Shirokai kit), lowered 'Stang might just recommend the Blue Oval toy for a role in a Mad Max motion picture, the carbon hood, supplied by Cervini, is another kind of head turner. Oh, and if you enjoy the rear end even more than the front of the car, you should know you’re not alone.
And if you zoom in on the last Insta post below, you'll see how this Mustang GT went from a rendering to a build, with digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel being part of the story.
Here's to hoping that this year's edition of SEMA won't be affected by the global health crisis, as it has been the case with multiple shows that were supposed to take place back in the spring. Meanwhile, here are the 2020 SEMA-bound rides we've discussed so far.
