Dodge Charger "Black Bomb" Is a Meaty Scat Pack

You don't have to be a Mopar fan or even a muscle car lover to enjoy the fact that Dodge keeps bringing power to the people with its ever-sharper Challenger and Charger - if you love fast cars, you'll probably experience this feeling. Of course, the said status of the muscle duo also means that more and more owners are seeking individuality, with the custom Charger we have here being an example as good as any.
We're looking at a Mopar build that keeps the budget reasonable, starting with the model chosen for the project. As such, this is a Charger R/T Scat Pack. Engine option aside, this is a 2017 car, so it predates the factory widebody option available these days.
Many enthusiasts consider the Scat Pack to be the sweet spot of the range, since this brings the 485 hp 6.4-liter HEMI for a starting price of around $40,000.
As for the mods fitted to this example of the super-sedan, none of these is the expensive type. For starters, the vehicle now rides closer to the road, but it looks like we're dealing with a static setup rather than an air suspension. Then we have the custom wheels, which feature a rather simple double-six-spoke design with a gunmetal grey finish.
The car has been given the all-black treatment, which obviously works wonders on a large machine with muscular design like the Charger. And if we look at the lower side of the four-door, we'll notice that the front apron was adorned with a splitter, which is held in place by a pair of rods. As for the rear bumper, this has receive a diffuser-style element.
Oh, and let's not forget the... red eyes, with these halo lights reminding us of the 797 horsepower Charger Hellcat Redeye that Dodge recently introduced as part of its 2021 offensive.
