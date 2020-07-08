Google Working on a Major New Google Maps Feature

Google Maps continues to be the preferred choice for many users on Android and iPhone, so it makes sense for the search giant to keep working on new features that improve the overall experience for everyone.
Most recently, the company has started the work on a new feature for Google Maps that brings traffic light information both when navigating and when exploring a specific location.
For the time being, this is a very limited test, so the feature only shows up for a small number of users on Android devices. Of course, once the traffic light data is reliable enough, it’s likely to go live for iPhone users too.
According to a recent report from DroidLife, the traffic lights are displayed on the map using a dedicated icon, and judging from screenshots that were posted online, these are just small indicators that are rather difficult to notice. At this point, however, it’s not known if Google wants to also add notifications for traffic lights when the navigating mode is activated.
Traffic light information is one of the features that Apple has already announced as part of a major Apple Maps update released earlier this year. However, this feature is only available for users in the United States, and there’s a chance that the same thing would happen with this Google Maps update as well.
Most likely, traffic light information will also go live for users running Google Maps on Android Auto and CarPlay, so they will be shown on bigger screens when smartphones are connected to head units installed in cars. An ETA, however, isn’t yet available at this point.
Google has remained completely tight-lipped on this new feature, but it’s something that makes perfect sense, especially since Apple has also added similar functionality to Apple Maps. When exactly the feature is supposed to go live for everyone, however, is something that is yet to be determined.
