Dodge Charger Hellcat "Burning Man" Is a Desert Animal

With Dodge having revived the Charger back in 2005, we've discussed tons of custom incarnations of the muscle sedan to date. However, while most of these can be seen delivering thrills on asphalt, the Charger Hellcat we have here is different, having recently taken to an unpaved surface to put on a show.
This supercharged HEMI monster, which features light mods (more on this below), was taken to the El Mirage Off Highway Vehicle Recreation Area. You know, the hooning heaven in the Mohave Desert, near the Los Angeles County Line.
Sure, the said location is some ten hours of driving away from Black Rock City, Nevada, where the Burning Man festival usually sees all sorts of contraptions being taken off the beaten path (this year's edition was cancelled due to the global health crisis). But seeing the super-sedan throwing the tiny particles in the air as it drifts around easily reminds one of the event.
As for the custom treatment of the car, this machine started out on life as a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat without the Widebody option. Instead, the WB kit fitted to the car is an aftermarket piece in carbon fiber form.
The Mopar machine also uses air suspension, so the driver can play with the ground clearance at any given time, which is one factor that boosts confidence when leaving the road behind.
Nevertheless, since the vehicle still has to put more than 700 hp down, it features Mickey Thompson rear tires. And when you mix that much muscle with extra traction, you might want to throw a carbon fiber driveshaft in between, just to be on the safe side during those hard launches.
Other custom bits involve the meaty front splitter, the diffuser-like element at the back, the halo daytime running lights, as well as a feature that will split opinions like few others, namely doors that open vertically.
Oh, and when you're done checking out the dusty adventure of the Charger Hellcat in the video below, you can also check out the Instagram posts underneath, which show the clean car.
