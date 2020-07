Since the 1964-launched GTO is credited with popularizing the muscle car genre (read: intermediate platform powered by the largest engine), purists might not wish to take the step mentioned above. Nevertheless, let's take a moment to wonder what classic muscle car could rival the "Ice" Dodge Charger that Vin Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, hoons in the Fast and Furious 8 movie - this Poncho seems like the one to be cast in such a role.For starters, the thing is lifted and while its rock-tackling stance means we can't clearly see its new ground clearance, it seems like the ride height still allows the GTO to pack respectable on-road handling.Then we have the wheels and tire package - in the real world, beadlock wheels serve both offroaders and drag racers, as these keep the tires in place during extreme moments and it's almost like the ones we see here aim to serve both purposes.So yes, the wide arches are there to ensure mud doesn't end up everywhere, rather than simply please the eye of a fetishist.And, to make sure the driver can recover from whatever (cyber)villains have to throw at him, the build packs no less than three spare wheels. While one of them is accommodated by the roof rack, the remaining two sit in the trunk - does the lack of a lid mean we're looking at a Pontiac GTO truck?That is a difficult question to answer and speaking of this, even Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for the project, admits this pixel build saw him stepping out of the comfort zone. And, as those who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) know, the digital wizard doesn't say that too often.