Sure, this Dodge was built for NASCAR glory, with the aero bits fitted to the otherwise boxy Charger earning plenty of laurels, such as the 200 mph closed course record it grabbed back in the day. But, with the thing packing a nose cone, a massive rear wing, front wing air extractors and others, it initially seemed like a controversial proposal.And we can certainly say the same about the digital model we have here. For starters, this does away with the streamlined aura of the original, since the HEMI animating the machine sees its supercharger, as well as the blower's hat generating quite a bit of drag.In another retro racing nod, Timothy Adry Emanuel, the digital artist responsible for this work, also added four tailpipes in front of each rear wheel. Oh, and in case you're worried about the ride height not being suitable for Mad Max's adventures, keep in mind this vehicle packs an air suspension, so the ride height can be increased at any given time.Modern customization touches aren't missing from this shenanigan. And we're referring to the widebody kit of the Dodge , which is quite complex. Looking past the beefy fenders, we find an air damn that has become a full apron.While the lower rear of the car doesn't feature a similar treatment, it sports a wheelie bar, so that front end can be kept close to the ground.Now, if the whole MM theme wouldn't be your first option, you're in luck: the artist has also come up with a yellow-and-white attire for the classic Charger Daytona, as you'll notice by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.