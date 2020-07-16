Ford Mustang "Red Devil" Is the Widebody Daddy

As the current S550 incarnation of the Ford Mustang gets closer to the end of its life cycle, we get to see more and more spicy builds, most of which are based on the already-muscular GT. Case in point with the pony sitting before us.
This is a pre-2018 revamp 'Stang, so it steers clear of the more Euro-friendly look of later models.
And while this custom example was put together before last month's introduction of the 2021 Mustang Mach 1, they do "share" a few treats - the first involves the round lamps fitted behind the grille of this car, which remind us of the production model's faux lamps. And while the Mach 1 borrows multiple GT500 parts, the custom hood of this ride looks like it was modeled after that of the Shelby.
Then again, this vented hood isn't here just for the show, as the 5.0-liter V8 lurking underneath it has been gifted with a Whipple supercharger.
This Mustang, which spends its days over in the United Arab Emirates, packs a widebody kit that, judging by the current standards, uses a somewhat moderate approach.
Of course, the new look of the machine also owes a lot to the air suspension, which was supplied by Air Lift Performance. Of course, we can't overlook the custom wheels, which feature an all-extrovert design, while coming in a different shade of the red than that covering the body of the Blue Oval machine.
The most extreme part of this Mustang has to be the one its owner usually likes to show to other drivers, namely the posterior. And that comes thanks to the monstrous wing, the vinyl sitting in between the taillights and the diffuser-like lower rear apron.
PS: The final instagram post below will introduce you to the world of imaginary game covers.
