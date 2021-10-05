3 Unnamed 1950 Mercury Is the Definition of Smooth Shaved Custom

1 Supercharged Ford Mustang RTR Spec 3 Is Ideal for Smoking All Those Pretty Italian Exotics

More on this:

This Numbers-Matching 1968 BMW R69S Is a Graceful Piece of Bavarian History

Johnny Depp may have aged extremely well, but he can’t hold a candle to this R69S. 29 photos



Scrolling down the list of live BaT auctions will reveal countless two- and four-wheeled classics, among which we found this sublime 1968



The old-school Beemer is searching for a new home at no reserve, and you’ve got until Friday evening (October 8) to submit your bids. At the time of this article, the top bidder is prepared to spend 7,000 bucks on the Bavarian jewel, so you better have some savings laying around if you intend to make this



As for the creature’s general specifications, the



At around 7,000 rpm, the air-cooled fiend will gladly generate a peak horsepower figure of 42 ponies, enabling Motorrad’s phenom to hit a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). The powertrain components are nested inside a steel double cradle frame, which rests on Earles forks and twin hydraulic shocks. Stopping power is provided by a pair of traditional drum brakes, measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) on both ends. When you’re a hardcore petrolhead, it’s virtually impossible not to fantasize about taking some sort of vintage machine out for a spin. If you identify with this statement (and have some spare cash), you’ll definitely want to start visiting online bidding platforms like Bring A Trailer on a regular basis.Scrolling down the list of live BaT auctions will reveal countless two- and four-wheeled classics, among which we found this sublime 1968 BMW R69S – a numbers-matching legend adorned with youthful paintwork, chrome plumbing and an aftermarket pillion seat. About a month ago, the seller went about optimizing the valve and ignition timing, while the bike’s carbs have been resynchronized to improve airflow.The old-school Beemer is searching for a new home at no reserve, and you’ve got until Friday evening (October 8) to submit your bids. At the time of this article, the top bidder is prepared to spend 7,000 bucks on the Bavarian jewel, so you better have some savings laying around if you intend to make this entity a part of your family.As for the creature’s general specifications, the R69S comes equipped with a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin mil, featuring two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder, dual Bing carburetors and a sizeable compression ratio of 9.5:1. The engine is coupled with a single-plate dry clutch and a four-speed gearbox, which turns the rear 18-inch wheel via a shaft final drive.At around 7,000 rpm, the air-cooled fiend will gladly generate a peak horsepower figure of 42 ponies, enabling Motorrad’s phenom to hit a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). The powertrain components are nested inside a steel double cradle frame, which rests on Earles forks and twin hydraulic shocks. Stopping power is provided by a pair of traditional drum brakes, measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) on both ends.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.