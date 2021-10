This Limited-Edition 2002 Ducati MH900e Comes With Two Miles on the Clock

Back in 1978, Mike Hailwood conquered the Isle of Man TT podium (again) after he had spent some time in Formula One – an occasion that went down in history as one hell of a comeback! The English motorsport legend crossed the finish line on a race-bred Ducati NCR 900, which served as Pierre Terblanche’s main source of inspiration when designing the surreal MH900e.This sexy thing saw a limited production run of only 2,000 copies, making it one of the most desirable collector’s items that a diehard Ducatista’s money can buy. Within its tubular steel trellis skeleton, Bologna’s showstopper packs an air-cooled 904cc L-twin leviathan, featuring two valves per cylinder head and a single overhead camshaft.When the engine purrs at 8,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 75 ponies will be sent to a six-speed transmission, which is paired with a chain final drive. On the other hand, a torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) is what you’ll experience at approximately 6,500 spins per minute. This state of affairs enables the Duc to run the quarter-mile in just 11.9 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 133 mph (215 kph).The entire structure is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and a premium piggyback shock absorber from Sachs. Up front, stopping power is summoned by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston calipers, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc and a twin-piston caliper at the rear. All things considered, it’s fairly safe to say this bad boy isn’t messing around.Well, what if we told you that a spotless MH900e is going under the hammer with two miles on the odometer? Yes, you’ve read that correctly. The bike you see above is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer , where it awaits your bids until Saturday, October 9! For the time being, the top bid is placed at a whopping 26 grand, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see this figure go past $30k in the following days.