This 1989 Ferrari F40 Has Hardly Seen the Light of Day in 30 Years

An “ordinary” Ferrari F40, if the term can ever be applied to an F40, is still noteworthy enough to get collectors reaching for their checkbooks, but this one is perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity. As such, it requires a fat bank account to match.
Call it an impeccable time capsule or call it, like Bonhams does, a very rare “find,” and you wouldn’t be wrong in either case. This is a 1989 Ferrari F40, one of the last great “analog supercars,” the last car to ever get the seal of approval of Enzo Ferrari himself, and an earlier model that comes without some of the bells and whistles of the later units.
It is, according to Bonhams, a rare “no-cat, non-adjust” unit, meaning it has no catalytic converter and no adjustable suspension. As such, it is precisely the kind of machine that Ferrari marketing executive Giovanni Perfetti described ahead of the F40 launch: "a thinly-disguised race car that was fast, sporting and spartan," designed “for the most enthusiastic of our owners who want nothing but sheer performance.”
This particular F40, chassis no. ZFFGJ34B000083620 has plenty of other things going in its favor, and they might just make it one of the most expensive sold at auction ever. It’s been kept in dry storage since 1992, and, as per the listing, it has “hardly” seen the light of day in three decades. Needless to say, it’s in impeccable condition. During its entire existence, it has had just one owner and it shows only 1,790 km (1,112 miles) on the clock.
Delivered new to the Garage Francorchamps in Belgium in the summer of 1989, the owner is a personal friend of the owner of the Ferrari dealership. It’s only been serviced once, before it was retired from the road in 1992, also at the Garage Francorchamps.
The F40 will cross the auction block at the Zoule Sale 2021 event held by Bonhams in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, on October 10, 2021. It is estimated to fetch between €1 million and €1.5 million ($1.1 million and $1.7 million), but we all know how heated things tend to get at auctions, especially those where rarities are changing hands.
