This Revamped 1972 Norton Commando 750 Aged Better Than the Finest Wine

It might be hard to believe, but we’re looking at a motorcycle that’s been produced half a century ago. 28 photos



Many years later, the vintage relics produced by these manufacturers would go on to become exceedingly desirable collector’s items, despite their inherent weaknesses. Take, for instance, this 1972 Norton



Moreover, the bike sports a modern exhaust system, Smiths instrumentation, and a grippy pair of Dunlop tires, as well as youthful paintwork, fresh upholstery, and a Norton Lockheed front brake setup. To keep things running smoothly, a comprehensive makeover was performed on the creature’s twin-cylinder powerplant. Otherwise, this old-school marvel retains its factory specifications.



It comes equipped with a four-stroke 745cc parallel-twin mill that boasts two Amal Concentric carburetors, four valves and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. At around 6,800 rpm, the air-cooled engine will go about feeding a maximum power output figure of 58 ponies to a four-speed constant-mesh gearbox, which is linked to the rear 18-inch hoop via a chain final drive.



Upon reaching the ground, this oomph gives Norton’s head-turner the ability to hit a top speed of 115 mph (185 kph). The ‘72 MY Commando is supported by a pair of telescopic forks and dual five-way adjustable shock absorbers, while its dry weight is rated at 420 pounds (190 kg).



Now that we've told you everything there is to know about this mechanical artifact, let's cut to the chase. The British phenom is in search of a new home at this very moment, with a top bid of just 4,300 freedom bucks! If you'd like to submit yours, you ought to pay the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform a visit before October 10, as that's when the online auction will come to an end.

