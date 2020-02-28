The One Mega-Mansion – World’s Most Expensive House, With 40-Car Garage

A Legend Can Now Reborn In Your Garage - Norton Commando Restoration Manual

The Commando first rolled out from the Norton factory from 1967 to 1977 and has won the UK Motorcycle of the year 5 times in a row. Over 500.000 Commando motorcycles were produced in that decade. 3 photos



In 1898 James Lansdowne Norton (known to all as 'Pa') founded Norton as a manufacturer of "fittings and parts for the two-wheel trade." By 1902 the company had begun manufacturing motorcycles with bought-in engines but started making its own engines since 1908.



The move made in 1908 had kickstarted in 1907 when Rem Fowler won the Isle of Man twin cylinder class riding a Norton, and this marked the beginning of a strong racing tradition. Success in the very first Isle of Man TT race (yes, that Isle of Man race), followed by wins at Brooklands and other European races, helped cement Norton's reputation as a builder of serious road and race bikes.



1908 saw the company produce the first Norton-engined bike, which powered by a single-cylinder side-valve unit and by 1909 Norton motorcycles were on sale even in Harrods!



One of the most successful models that came out of the Norton factory was the



If you are one of the lucky people to own this motorcycle, then I wish you two things: The first is that hopefully your bike is still in good shape and will continue to run for many years to come. The second is for those who own one, but the bike sadly doesn’t run: to you, I wish you have the time and the cash to bring that motorcycle back to life.



Restoring a motorcycle is not easy, it takes patience, time, documentation and a lot of effort. This is why not many people do it, but for those that are willing to get their hands dirty, it’s an unbelievable achievement when you manage to progress to the point of the first ignition after years of watching a silent engine. For all you brave ones out there, a Norton Commando restoration manual was released today.



