This 9K-Mile 1975 Honda CB360T Is What We Call a Real Blast From the Past

Any sensible petrolhead knows that horsepower doesn’t make or break a motorcycle. 25 photos



On that note, we’ll take the liberty of introducing you to a 1975



As for its fundamental characteristics, the ‘75 MY CB360T features a four-stroke 356cc parallel-twin powerplant, which is mated to a six-speed transmission. The air-cooled engine prides itself with a single overhead camshaft, dual Keihin carburetors, and two valves per cylinder.



When the crank turns at 9,000 spins per minute, a maximum power output figure of 34 horses will be fed to the rear 18-inch boot by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 102 mph (165 kph). After a copious cocktail of vital fluids, the CB360T will tip the scales at a mere 392 pounds (178 kg), which is a fair compensation for the humble horsepower digits.



Oftentimes, you will hear people saying that pushing a slow bike to its limit is a lot more satisfying than riding slowly on a fast machine, and we're inclined to agree! I mean, if you'd ask me to pick between hearing a powerful engine at low rpm or a small-displacement fiend purring at over 8,000 wailing revs, I'd definitely go for the latter.

On that note, we'll take the liberty of introducing you to a 1975 Honda CB360T with just under 9k miles (14,500 km) on the odometer. The current owner installed a youthful battery, new mirrors, and a premium pair of Duro tires to keep things nice and fresh. Additionally, the relic's fuel petcock and spark plugs have been replaced with modern substitutes, while the carbs were cleaned to bring about optimal airflow.

As for its fundamental characteristics, the '75 MY CB360T features a four-stroke 356cc parallel-twin powerplant, which is mated to a six-speed transmission. The air-cooled engine prides itself with a single overhead camshaft, dual Keihin carburetors, and two valves per cylinder.

When the crank turns at 9,000 spins per minute, a maximum power output figure of 34 horses will be fed to the rear 18-inch boot by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 102 mph (165 kph). After a copious cocktail of vital fluids, the CB360T will tip the scales at a mere 392 pounds (178 kg), which is a fair compensation for the humble horsepower digits.

Now that we've covered the essentials, it's time to cut to the chase. Honda's jewel is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, with a top bid of just 1,700 bucks. If any of you folks wish to best it, be sure to visit the BaT website before Monday evening (October 11), as that's when the bidding deadline will be reached.

