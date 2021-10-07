5 F1 Car vs. 1,200-HP Huracan vs. 1,300-HP Nissan GT-R Is One Crazy Drag Race

Red Bull Racing Unveils Stunning Honda Tribute Livery for Upcoming F1 Turkish Grand Prix

Had this year’s Japanese Grand Prix not been canceled, Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri could have given their engine supplier, Honda, a proper farewell. Instead, the two teams have chosen to honor Honda during the Turkish Grand Prix, using special liveries. 10 photos



The team chose to pay tribute to the Japanese carmaker through a one-off livery inspired by the legendary Honda RA 272 car in which Richie Ginther secured the outfit’s first ever Formula One win at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix. To clarify, this livery takes after that 1965 car specifically, having nothing in common with those



“We had all been looking forward to giving Honda’s Japanese fans a chance to celebrate our extremely successful relationship in Formula One, on home soil at Suzuka. With the race falling victim to the pandemic, we just couldn’t let the weekend pass without paying tribute to Honda and its amazing home fans by bringing a little bit of its heritage to Istanbul. The livery chosen for our cars pays homage to Honda’s remarkable F1 journey and hopefully we can give fans another victory in those legendary colors this weekend,” said Red Bull Racing team principal, Christian Horner.



Since joining forces with Honda in 2018,



