Unnamed 1950 Mercury Is the Definition of Smooth Shaved Custom

One quick look at the car we have here, and the first thing that may cross your mind could be the impulse to touch it. After all, that may very well be the only way one can truly experience what appears to be a perfect smoothness of the metal body.
This week, auction house Mecum is holding one of its mammoth events over in Las Vegas. Tons of cars are going under the hammer there, including the simply-titled 1950 Mercury we’re here to drool over.
The now-defunct Ford brand had its glory days back in the 1950s, a time when the conversion of car design and the craving for airplanes that go faster than the speed of sound gave birth to the so-called jet age cars.
Mercury had few representatives in this segment back then, with the most prominent of all being the never-marketed D528. But it had other things it could brag about, including the voluptuous lines on most of its models.
That’s exactly what we see here, and then some. The rounded, prominent styling elements of the car have been exaggerated greatly by the unnamed builders of the car. The vehicle retains the overall design of the Mercury front end, but goes all out in making the rear much more massive, seemingly extending it over the rear wheels, and rounding up the entire build with jet age-like stoplights.
A tan interior with original working gauges hides under the shaved body of the Mercury, while the hood falls over a small block 350ci (5.7-liters) Chevrolet engine of undisclosed power, and tied to a TH350 transmission.
The two-door Mercury conversion is wrapped in a suitable orange paint, and if you look close enough, you also get to see a custom pinstripe and gold leafing.
The car is listed for sale with reserve for this week’s event, but we’re not being told how much that is.
