We Know How Much This Unique 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 Cobra Jet Is Worth

Back at the end of August, as we were digging through the long list of goodies that were to go under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston, Texas, we came across a rare 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 Cobra Jet. Given how the event was a no reserve one, it could have gone either way for the car, but now that the auction has concluded, we know how much the thing is worth to somebody.

19 photos