We Know How Much This Unique 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 Cobra Jet Is Worth

Back at the end of August, as we were digging through the long list of goodies that were to go under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston, Texas, we came across a rare 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 Cobra Jet. Given how the event was a no reserve one, it could have gone either way for the car, but now that the auction has concluded, we know how much the thing is worth to somebody.
And that would be exactly $165,000, the price for which the Cougar found a new owner, one who will probably get it ready for another sale sometime in the not-so-distant future, because that's how collectors usually roll.
$165k is not exactly something that places the Cougar in the top ten list of best-selling cars in Houston, but it sure is a hell of a lot more than what valuation company Hagerty says a Concours-condition one from the same year is worth - that would be $20,000.
The difference is justified by the fact this is not a regular Cougar, but one of just 53 to have been produced as a hardtop with the top of the range engine under the hood, the mighty 428 Cobra Jet. It is also the only one to rock a combination between a Medium Emerald Metallic paint on the exterior, and an 8A black Comfort Weave bucket seat interior.
Back in its day, the engine was rated at 335 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque, and ran tied to a 4-speed transmission and Traction-Lok rear axle, and this is the same powertrain we're getting now.
Add on top of that the fact this is an XR7 model we’re talking about, namely the ones equipped with things like all the required emblems, but also power front disc brakes, power steering, dashboard with walnut inserts, and a remote-control side view racing mirror, and that sum starts to make sens.
