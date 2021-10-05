4 SC-Project's S1 Titanium Muffler Will Give Your Ducati Streetfighter V4 a New Voice

3 Ducati DesertX to Spearhead Lineup of 2022 Motorcycles, Party Starts on September 30

1 2007 Ducati SportClassic 1000 S Goes to Auction Boasting Low Mileage and Great Looks

More on this:

1999 Ducati 748 Biposto Loves Jogging on Premium Bridgestone Battlax Sneakers

The force of 97 fierce stallions will launch this beast past the quarter-mile mark in just 11.2 seconds. 30 photos



For example, this 1999



In preparation for the sale, the current owner enveloped the creature’s wheels in a fresh pair of Bridgestone tires, while its engine received modern timing belts and spark plugs. Now that we’ve talked about the adjustments, let’s proceed with a quick inspection of the machine’s fundamental characteristics, shall we?



Underneath its bodywork, the ‘99 MY



Upon reaching the rear three-spoke wheel, this force enables Bologna’s brute to run the quarter-mile in 11.2 ticks as it accelerates to a top speed of 152 mph (244 kph). If you’re starting to consider bringing this mighty 748 into your garage, be sure to visit the BaT When your inner Ducatista is begging for a new toy, you should definitely consider taking a look at what online bidding platforms have to offer. More often than not, you’ll find an abundance of sexy Ducs on websites like Bring A Trailer or Iconic Motorbike Auctions, so we strongly encourage that you check them out from time to time.For example, this 1999 Ducati 748 Biposto is making its way to the auction block at no reserve, with a top bid of just $3,000 (for now). The bike sports a myriad of top-grade aftermarket goodies, including a Fast by Ferracci rear sprocket, CRG levers, and red-anodized fluid reservoir caps, as well as new grips, a Corbin saddle for the rider, and a Luimoto pillion seat.In preparation for the sale, the current owner enveloped the creature’s wheels in a fresh pair of Bridgestone tires, while its engine received modern timing belts and spark plugs. Now that we’ve talked about the adjustments, let’s proceed with a quick inspection of the machine’s fundamental characteristics, shall we?Underneath its bodywork, the ‘99 MY phenom houses a liquid-cooled 748cc L-twin mill, with eight desmodromic valves and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. When the crank turns at 11,000 wailing revs per minute, the four-stroke behemoth will feed a peak horsepower figure of 97 ponies to a six-speed transmission. On the other hand, a generous torque output of up to 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) will be summoned lower down the rpm range.Upon reaching the rear three-spoke wheel, this force enables Bologna’s brute to run the quarter-mile in 11.2 ticks as it accelerates to a top speed of 152 mph (244 kph). If you’re starting to consider bringing this mighty 748 into your garage, be sure to visit the BaT website before Saturday afternoon (October 9), when the bidding deadline will be reached.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.