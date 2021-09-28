Ducati DesertX to Spearhead Lineup of 2022 Motorcycles, Party Starts on September 30

As it does every year, Italian bike maker Ducati is planning to take full advantage of the fall and winter months ahead, with people back to their usual business after a few months of rest and relaxation, and will start rolling out the details for its 2022 lineup of motorcycles at the end of September.
Every two weeks starting September 30, the Italians plan to reveal something special for next year. The entire exercise will span until December 9, when the cherry on the 2022 motorcycle cake, the production version DesertX, will be shown. That means Ducatistas will have a total of six new toys to play with next year.
The DesertX was first shown by Ducati in concept form back in 2019. It’s meant to be the bike maker’s new Adventure machine, because everybody is making such things now. The full, official specs for the two-wheeler are not known, but we do have bits of info that paint a pretty good picture of what we’re to expect.
First up, the bike uses an all-new chassis, “designed around a 21" front wheel,” and inside which a liquid-cooled 937cc Testastretta engine of undisclosed power sits. Then, at the time of the concept’s presentation, Ducati said the bike was “inspired by the iconic racing models of the 1990s,” more specifically those that took part in the Paris-Dakar rally.
That translates into retro-styling and clean lines, features we expect to be carried over to the production version as well. And so will other elements, like the round, double-ringed headlights at the front.
The DesertX will be the last to be revealed, all the way in December, so there’s quite the wait ahead. If it’s any consolation, though, keep in mind September 30 and the first 2022 Ducati goodie are just a couple of days away.
