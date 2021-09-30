2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 Joins the Tourer Family as a Light, Versatile Machine

Ducati has recently peeled the cover off the new Multistrada V2. Although it might share the looks with its previous model, Multistrada 950, the Italian bike maker shaved off 11 lbs (5 kg) of its new tourer's entire mass and equipped the V2 with the latest 937cc Testastretta V-twin.
Ducati lightened the V2 thanks to the updated engine and some new components. The gearbox and clutch have been improved and upgraded to provide smoother and more precise running. Its improved V-Twin engine delivers 113 hp and 98 Nm (72.3 lb-ft) of torque.
The front brake disc flanges also led to a weight reduction. Its new mirrors, adapted from the Multistrada V4, and the rims that are now 3.7 lbs (1.7 kg) lighter, resulting in a significant increase in the bike's dynamic performance.
Ducati also played with the ergonomics, which have seen significant progress. Its height was lowered to 830 mm (32.6"), with a redesigned saddle that is now narrower. Thus, the riders can now comfortably touch the ground with their feet.
Thanks to the new footpegs adopted from the Multistrada V4, the Italian bike maker increased the distance from the saddle with 10 mm (0.4") to ensure enough room for taller riders as well.
Tech-wise, the Multistrada V2 features the latest electronic package that includes ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Vehicle Hold Control, which makes starting inclines easier, and four Riding Modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. There's also a new brake light system that automatically activates the stop-light flashing in the case of sudden braking.
Ducati is also offering a 35kW version for A2 license-holders, called Multistrada V2 S. The S is a more upscale variant, which comes with the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO semi-active suspension system, which can absorb the roughness and bumps of the road, enhancing safety and comfort.
It also comes with a full-optional electronic package, including cruise control, a hands-free system, and a 5" high-resolution color TFT dashboard with a smart interface.
Both the Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2 S will be available at Ducati dealerships from November this year.
