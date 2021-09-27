SC-Project's S1 Titanium Muffler Will Give Your Ducati Streetfighter V4 a New Voice

2 Wind-Cheating Suzuki GSX-S1000GT Is Here to Reshape Riding

This thing doesn't just sound better than a Streetfighter's stock item, it's also a hell of a lot lighter.



At the end of the day, we all love a menacing exhaust soundtrack, and this desire becomes a must when you ride atop an Italian gladiator with 208 unforgiving horses on tap! A great plumbing solution for your Streetfighter comes in the form of SC-Project’s new S1 titanium muffler – a premium piece of fire-spitting hardware that’ll growl harder than a death metal vocalist.



Tipping the scales at just 4.4 pounds (2 kg), the slip-on muffler uses WSBK-derived technology to delete as much as 16 lbs (7.3 kg) off the total weight. Although its carbon fiber end cap does pack “a special sound-absorbing material,” the S1 will still scream at a deafening 116 decibels. To keep things looking nice and tidy, the remainder of the construction flaunts CNC-machined and TIG-welded sections.



SC-Project recommends a purposeful ECU remap to make the most of what their intricate development has to offer. However, if you were intending to make your presence felt on the streets with this bad boy, we have some bad news for you. Since the S1 is (sadly) not eligible for use on public roads, you’ll have to hit the racetrack to hear it in action.



Lastly, this state-of-the-art exhaust muffler can be ordered directly from SC-Project's official website, with a two-year warranty included in your purchase. The S1 will cost you €1,690 ($1,977 at current exchange rates), which doesn't really seem like a huge price to pay when you consider the level of quality and weight-saving benefits. Should you be looking to equip your mighty V4 with this setup, make sure you grab some earplugs as well, will you?