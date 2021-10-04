2007 Ducati SportClassic 1000 S Goes to Auction Boasting Low Mileage and Great Looks

5 We Simply Can’t Get Enough of This Reworked 2018 Ducati Monster 797

When you ride atop a SportClassic, you’re guaranteed to earn the respect and admiration of fellow Ducatistas. 21 photos



If the Italians were to introduce these machines on today’s market, they’d certainly become a massive commercial success. However, as the manufacturer doesn’t appear to be planning on resurrecting the SportClassic anytime soon, Ducatisas are left with no choice but to scout for used specimens on auctioning platforms across the web. And let me tell you, these things don’t come cheap!



Take, for instance, this 2007 MY Ducati



At approximately 8,000 spins per minute, the engine is capable of spawning up to 92 wild ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) will be generated at 6,000 revs. Upon reaching the rear 17-inch wheel, this unholy force translates into a top speed of no less than 134 mph (215 kph). When prompted, the Duc will be more than happy to sprint past the quarter-mile mark in just 11.9 numbing seconds.



The SportClassic featured above is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where you can submit your bids until Thursday, October 7. As you might’ve already guessed, you’ll need a fair bit of cash to get your hands on this graceful It really is a shame that Ducati ’s SportClassic nameplate didn’t get the attention it deserved, despite it being one of Pierre Terblanche’s most stunning design exercises. When the neo-retro fever did start to gain traction in the motorcycling industry, Bologna had already discontinued the ill-fated lineup, so we could say this was all a matter of poor timing.If the Italians were to introduce these machines on today’s market, they’d certainly become a massive commercial success. However, as the manufacturer doesn’t appear to be planning on resurrecting the SportClassic anytime soon, Ducatisas are left with no choice but to scout for used specimens on auctioning platforms across the web. And let me tell you, these things don’t come cheap!Take, for instance, this 2007 MY Ducati SportClassic 1000 S – an unblemished gladiator with just over 6k miles (10,000 km) on its digital odometer. The two-wheeled jewel is powered by an air-cooled 992cc L-twin mill, which is mated to a six-speed transmission. This nasty animal comes equipped with an electronic fuel injection setup from Marelli, four desmodromic valves and a single overhead camshaft.At approximately 8,000 spins per minute, the engine is capable of spawning up to 92 wild ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) will be generated at 6,000 revs. Upon reaching the rear 17-inch wheel, this unholy force translates into a top speed of no less than 134 mph (215 kph). When prompted, the Duc will be more than happy to sprint past the quarter-mile mark in just 11.9 numbing seconds.The SportClassic featured above is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where you can submit your bids until Thursday, October 7. As you might’ve already guessed, you’ll need a fair bit of cash to get your hands on this graceful treasure . For the time being, the top bid is placed at a hefty 11,500 freedom bucks, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see this number rise within the next few days.

