5 This Chic 2002 Ducati ST4S Will Take Your Touring Experience to New Heights

4 Valentino Rossi Is Not Ready to Stand Down Just Yet

3 Be the Center of Attention With This Striking 4K-Mile Ducati 998S Bostrom Replica

Ducati Starts Production of Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary Edition

Australian motorcycle racer Troy Bayliss’ spectacular victory at the 2001 superbike world championship was a landmark moment in the history of Ducatti bikes. Now that 20 years have passed since that momentous achievement, Ducatti has begun production of a special edition sports bike in his honor. 6 photos



This special edition sports bike will be given a special paint job consisting of iconic Ducati red with accents of green and white, with Bayliss number 21 accents the sides of bike. Outside of cosmetic enhancement, the Bayliss special edition Panigale V2 will come equipped with sport tunes suspension components from Öhlins, the same company that supplied suspension parts for the award-winning



The Bayliss special edition will also be a full three kilograms (6.6 pounds) lighter than the standard Panigale V2. Not a huge reduction in weight, but very fitting for a bike as focused on racing as this one is.



No special edition vehicle is complete without its own unique set of accessories. This is another area the Panigale V2 Bayliss special edition doesn’t disappoint. The bike will leave the factory with sport grips, the silencer outlet cover in carbon fiber and titanium, and a rider seat made by merging two different technical materials with double red stitching.



Troy’s number 21 is embroidered on the saddle in white, and together with the two vertical green and red bands, makes up the Italian flag.



The bike is due to hit Ducati showroom floors as early as next month. No information is available regarding pricing, but don’t expect true sports bike fanatics to have trouble writing that check. This special edition of the Ducati Panigale V2 will be produced in very limited numbers and will be instantly recognizable by the celebratory livery that harkens back to that of the Ducati 996 R of the first World Superbike title won by Bayliss back in 2001.This special edition sports bike will be given a special paint job consisting of iconic Ducati red with accents of green and white, with Bayliss number 21 accents the sides of bike. Outside of cosmetic enhancement, the Bayliss special edition Panigale V2 will come equipped with sport tunes suspension components from Öhlins, the same company that supplied suspension parts for the award-winning Multistrada V4. The Bayliss special edition will also be a full three kilograms (6.6 pounds) lighter than the standard Panigale V2. Not a huge reduction in weight, but very fitting for a bike as focused on racing as this one is.No special edition vehicle is complete without its own unique set of accessories. This is another area the Panigale V2 Bayliss special edition doesn’t disappoint. The bike will leave the factory with sport grips, the silencer outlet cover in carbon fiber and titanium, and a rider seat made by merging two different technical materials with double red stitching.Troy’s number 21 is embroidered on the saddle in white, and together with the two vertical green and red bands, makes up the Italian flag.The bike is due to hit Ducati showroom floors as early as next month. No information is available regarding pricing, but don’t expect true sports bike fanatics to have trouble writing that check.

load press release