Mark Sheppard Loads New Ducati Multistrada V4S Despite His Impressive Collection

Everyone has a favorite thing they like to buy in different editions or models, and actor Mark Sheppard shows that his sticks with the Ducati bikes. 6 photos



As of 2021, his net worth is estimated to be around $1 million and he seems to enjoy spending some of his money on vehicles. Just a couple of months ago, Sheppard purchased a



But, while he might enjoy buying cars, his true love steers towards the Ducati motorcycles. The Italian brand introduced the



Sheppard just loaned the brand’s V4S, which doesn’t bring many visual differences from the V4. While last year’s version is only available in Ducati Red with black rims, you can get the new one with glossy black rims and red wheel tag, called Aviator Grey, like the one Sheppard posted.



There seems to be no major differences between the two when it comes to performance either. They have an engine that comes with a displacement of 1,158cc, developing 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The V4 sits 220 mm above the ground, perched on 19-inch wheels, and weighs 215 kg (474 pounds, dry). The V4S is a bit heavier, weighing 218 kg (481 lb). But while the V4 has a five-inch TFT display, the V4S’s is bigger, at 6.5-inch.



Both variants get features like cornering ABS , traction control, wheelie control and power modes. It also comes with four riding modes, called Urban, Enduro, Sport and Touring. But in addition to these, the V4 S variant is packed with cruise control, Ducati Connect interfaces with built-in navigation, vehicle hold control, quick shifter and cornering lights.



The main difference lies in the fact that the new Multistrada V4 is the first motorcycle in the world that uses a radar system both front and rear, and this novel technology makes up for part of the price gap between them, with the V4 costing around $20,000 and the V4S around $27,000.





