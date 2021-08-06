Harley-Davidson, Ducati, and Fiat-Themed Rooms Offer Stunning Mountain Views

If the stunning views you get of the Italian Dolomites alone will not enchant you, the rooms from Hotel AI Plan will certainly make you feel some type of way. Lovers of classic cars and motorbikes, and even aviation enthusiasts can now stay in Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Vespa, Fiat, and Aerospace-themed suites.
Located in San Vigilio di Marebbe, a small village in the heart of the Dolomites mountains in Italy, Hotel Al Plan offers plenty of suites with incredible views for those looking to get away from the city and relax in the middle of nature. And, if you're a motorcycle fan, a petrolhead, or an aviation lover, this might be the perfect place for you.
The hotel has a selection of rooms to satisfy anyone's taste. Harlistas can book a special spot decked in the brand's well-known orange accents. The first thing you're gonna notice (after you get your H-D-themed key to enter the room) is the big Bar and Shield logo placed above the bed. In a classy white-black-orange color scheme, the suite features chairs composed of a saddle and floorboards, a table with fenders inside, and motorcycle tank sections integrated into the nightstands.
If you're more of a Ducati fan, you'll enter the Ducati Corse room stylishly finished in the iconic brand's red color. Next to the bed, there is an illuminated stand with miniature motorcycles, and, to the left, you'll see a mannequin suited up in Ducati Corse branding.
The Vespa room repurposes components such as rear-wheel covers, engines, frames as ornamental elements for devoted scooter lovers. The company's green color wraps up the whole room. One wall is covered with a big portrait of Vespa racers, while the other is illuminated by a miniature Vespa model display. Helmets can be found on chairs and tables and, on the balcony, you'll even get a glimpse of a wheel attached to the ceiling.
For classic car lovers, the Fiat room is an excellent choice. Everything is purposefully arranged and decored to give it a vintage vibe. On the wall, there's a Fiat Balilla hood on display, and a Fiat Campagnola hood serves as sink support. Next to the bed, repurposed as nightstands are some Balilla fenders. Of course, there's also a collection of vintage miniature Fiat cars to complete the whole package.
For those that are more into aircraft, the Aeronautica room is for you. It's the ideal place to immerse yourself in aviation and the myth of the Frecce tricolori, Italy's national acrobatic air patrol. Right when you enter the suite, there is an Italian Air Force pilot suit waiting for you to admire. However, the piece de resistance is on the balcony, where once you step in, you're greeted by a real Frecce tricolori cockpit pointed towards the Dolomites.
The hotel has a selection of rooms to satisfy anyone's taste. Harlistas can book a special spot decked in the brand's well-known orange accents. The first thing you're gonna notice (after you get your H-D-themed key to enter the room) is the big Bar and Shield logo placed above the bed. In a classy white-black-orange color scheme, the suite features chairs composed of a saddle and floorboards, a table with fenders inside, and motorcycle tank sections integrated into the nightstands.
If you're more of a Ducati fan, you'll enter the Ducati Corse room stylishly finished in the iconic brand's red color. Next to the bed, there is an illuminated stand with miniature motorcycles, and, to the left, you'll see a mannequin suited up in Ducati Corse branding.
The Vespa room repurposes components such as rear-wheel covers, engines, frames as ornamental elements for devoted scooter lovers. The company's green color wraps up the whole room. One wall is covered with a big portrait of Vespa racers, while the other is illuminated by a miniature Vespa model display. Helmets can be found on chairs and tables and, on the balcony, you'll even get a glimpse of a wheel attached to the ceiling.
For classic car lovers, the Fiat room is an excellent choice. Everything is purposefully arranged and decored to give it a vintage vibe. On the wall, there's a Fiat Balilla hood on display, and a Fiat Campagnola hood serves as sink support. Next to the bed, repurposed as nightstands are some Balilla fenders. Of course, there's also a collection of vintage miniature Fiat cars to complete the whole package.
For those that are more into aircraft, the Aeronautica room is for you. It's the ideal place to immerse yourself in aviation and the myth of the Frecce tricolori, Italy's national acrobatic air patrol. Right when you enter the suite, there is an Italian Air Force pilot suit waiting for you to admire. However, the piece de resistance is on the balcony, where once you step in, you're greeted by a real Frecce tricolori cockpit pointed towards the Dolomites.