New Ducati Multistrada V4 Revealed in the Metal, Packs Granturismo Engine

It’s been 18 years since Ducati introduced the Multistrada series of motorcycles, and since then some 110,000 units of them have been made. For the industry, that number is huge, and reason enough for the Italian bike maker to continue to offer new and better technologies for the range.
This week, Ducati finally pulled the wraps off the fourth-generation Multistrada V4, one that brings not only a brand new engine to the table, but also more high-tech hardware than most of the players in the segment have to offer.
First, the engine. The powerplant (dubbed by Ducati Granturismo) animating the two-wheeler was shown in mid-October, but this is the first time it is featured where it belongs, in the frame of the Multistrada. Smaller than the version it replaces, it weighs 66.7 kg (147 pounds), comes with a displacement of 1,158cc, and more importantly, develops 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.
Techwise, the new Multistrada is the first production motorcycle in the world to feature both a front and a rear radar. These will be used as part of either the Adaptive Cruise Control (AAC) technology, or as a means to alert the rider when a vehicle approaches from behind at high speed.
As for the design of the bike (you can check out the gallery above for more details on that), we’re told the Italians went for a functional-meets-refined look, built around an aluminum monocoque frame. The bike sits 220 mm above the ground, perched on 19-inch wheels, and weighs 215 kg (474 pounds, dry).
There will be more variants of the Multistrada offered – V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport - with the most important one, the V4 S Sport, coming with dedicated livery and the standard Performance package with Akrapovi exhaust and carbon front fender.
Ducati says the new Multistrada V4 will arrive in dealerships at the end of this month. Pricing was not announced.
