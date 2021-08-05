Get Your Ducati Multistrada Ready for the Road With These Touring Accessories

We’ve still got some summertime left to enjoy this season and one of the best ways to fully experience it is on a bike, riding your heart out. They say "four wheels move the body, two wheels move the soul". Freedom and adventure in a single package. To make our rides even safer and more enjoyable, Ducati offers some useful touring accessories in its Performance catalog.
Each family of motorcycles from Ducati has its own accessories tailored to that specific bike. When we’re talking about longer itineraries, comfort is a must, and the Bologna-based manufacturer is aware of that. There are several families of bikes in the Ducati range that focus on more than just the sporty look and feel you get with these performance-orientated two-wheelers.
According to the Italian company, Multistrada, the SuperSport 950, XDiavel, and Diavel 1260 are all suited for several days of travel. And when also paired with the touring accessories from the motorcycle maker, the riding experience is considerably improved.
Most of these accessories designed for touring are bags and cases, important additions that offer you valuable storage space for your tools and what have you. But there are also stands, heated seats, and more. There are several types to choose from, depending on your bike’s model. The best thing to do is use the “Bike Configurator” on the Ducati website. You have to choose your family and model, and hit the “Accessories” button on the right. You’ll see various types of accessories, including the touring ones.
For instance, for your Multistrada V4, you can go with a rear bag for the passenger seat or luggage rack, a set of rigid side panniers, a handlebar bag, or rider/passenger heated seats.
If you’re the proud owner of a SuperSport 950, you might find useful Ducati’s magnetic tank bag with generous pockets and a quick-mount system. There are also soft side bags available and seat bags for the passenger.
And if you’re planning a longer ride, you can also benefit from Ducati's Zumo 396 satellite navigator kit, for reliable road directions. It also allows you to make hands-free calls and listen to music.
According to the Italian company, Multistrada, the SuperSport 950, XDiavel, and Diavel 1260 are all suited for several days of travel. And when also paired with the touring accessories from the motorcycle maker, the riding experience is considerably improved.
Most of these accessories designed for touring are bags and cases, important additions that offer you valuable storage space for your tools and what have you. But there are also stands, heated seats, and more. There are several types to choose from, depending on your bike’s model. The best thing to do is use the “Bike Configurator” on the Ducati website. You have to choose your family and model, and hit the “Accessories” button on the right. You’ll see various types of accessories, including the touring ones.
For instance, for your Multistrada V4, you can go with a rear bag for the passenger seat or luggage rack, a set of rigid side panniers, a handlebar bag, or rider/passenger heated seats.
If you’re the proud owner of a SuperSport 950, you might find useful Ducati’s magnetic tank bag with generous pockets and a quick-mount system. There are also soft side bags available and seat bags for the passenger.
And if you’re planning a longer ride, you can also benefit from Ducati's Zumo 396 satellite navigator kit, for reliable road directions. It also allows you to make hands-free calls and listen to music.