Be the Center of Attention With This Striking 4K-Mile Ducati 998S Bostrom Replica

While you’re out there doing your thing, you might as well let onlookers know just how sophisticated you are. 29 photos



Within its tubular steel trellis framework, Bologna’s limited-edition stallion houses a liquid-cooled 998cc L-twin leviathan. The engine boasts a healthy compression ratio of 11.4:1 and four desmodromic valves per cylinder. At about 10,200 wailing revs per minute, this brutal piece of Italian machinery will conjure a staggering 136 hp, along with 74 pound-feet (101 Nm) of crushing twist at 8,000 rpm.



Right, you ought to sit down and take a deep breath, because what we’re about to tell you will definitely make your day. The Bostrom Replica featured in this article has a modest 4k miles (6,500 km) on the clock, and it still lives with the original owner nearly two decades after its release. Moreover, it comes equipped with an array of aftermarket accessories, including a Beringer front brake setup, dual Termignoni mufflers and a carbon fiber swingarm cover.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.