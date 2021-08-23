autoevolution
1
FEATURED   autoevolution's Travel Month  
Car reviews:
 

1999 Ducati ST2 Is Offered at No Reserve With 11K Miles on the Clock

Home > News > Moto News
23 Aug 2021, 21:46 UTC ·
You’ll be on cloud nine after taking Bologna’s sporty tourer for a ride on the Interstate.
19 photos
1999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST21999 Ducati ST2
Within its tubular steel trellis frame, the 1999 MY Ducati ST2 carries a liquid-cooled SOHC L-twin powerplant, which packs a Marelli electronic fuel injection unit, two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a healthy displacement of 944cc. The engine channels its force to the rear 17-inch wheel via a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive.

When the tachometer hits 8,500 spins, the four-stroke leviathan is capable of summoning up to 83 untamed horses, while a peak torque output of 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) will be produced lower down the rpm range. In the end, this state of affairs enables the Duc to run the quarter-mile distance in 12.1 seconds at 109 mph (175 kph). Bologna’s tourer prides itself with a top speed of 134 mph (215 kph).

Right, let’s be a little more specific; the ST2 featured in this article comes with an array of higher-spec components installed by its current (and only) owner. For starters, you will find a taller windshield and handlebar raisers adorning the front end, along with an ST3’s repurposed saddle at the rear.

Performance enhancements come in the forms of fresh exhaust mufflers, a new clutch slave cylinder and a lithium-ion battery. Moreover, an aftermarket ECU is tasked with running the entire show. The bike’s five-digit odometer tells us that it’s only been ridden for just over 11k miles (around 18,000 km), and you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin!

The Italian brute is going under the hammer at no reserve, with a current bid of almost 3,000 bucks. You may submit yours by heading over to the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform before Wednesday evening (August 25), when the bidding deadline will be reached. If you’re after a competent machine that’ll fulfill your touring needs, you’ll definitely want to check this thing out while there’s still time.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Ducati st2 Touring auction for sale no reserve Tourer Bring A Trailer
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories