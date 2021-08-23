1999 Ducati ST2 Is Offered at No Reserve With 11K Miles on the Clock

4 Get Your Ducati Multistrada Ready for the Road With These Touring Accessories

You’ll be on cloud nine after taking Bologna’s sporty tourer for a ride on the Interstate. 19 photos SOHC L-twin powerplant, which packs a Marelli electronic fuel injection unit, two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a healthy displacement of 944cc. The engine channels its force to the rear 17-inch wheel via a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive.



When the tachometer hits 8,500 spins, the four-stroke leviathan is capable of summoning up to 83 untamed horses, while a peak torque output of 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) will be produced lower down the rpm range. In the end, this state of affairs enables the Duc to run the quarter-mile distance in 12.1 seconds at 109 mph (175 kph). Bologna’s tourer prides itself with a top speed of 134 mph (215 kph).



Right, let’s be a little more specific; the



Performance enhancements come in the forms of fresh exhaust mufflers, a new clutch slave cylinder and a lithium-ion battery. Moreover, an aftermarket ECU is tasked with running the entire show. The bike’s five-digit odometer tells us that it’s only been ridden for just over 11k miles (around 18,000 km), and you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin!



The Italian brute is going under the hammer at no reserve, with a current bid of almost 3,000 bucks. You may submit yours by heading over to the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform before Wednesday evening (August 25), when the bidding deadline will be reached. If you're after a competent machine that'll fulfill your touring needs, you'll definitely want to check this thing out while there's still time.

