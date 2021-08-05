Argentinian Documentary Exposes Why Lithium Can Become the New Oil

This Chic 2002 Ducati ST4S Will Take Your Touring Experience to New Heights

We all love a sporty-looking tourer with plenty of fierce oomph on tap, don’t we? 32 photos DOHC L-twin leviathan, with a compression ratio of 11.5:1 and eight desmodromic valves. When the crankshaft spins at around 8,750 rpm, the 996cc colossus will be more than happy to deliver as much as 117 hp to a six-speed transmission, which is paired with a chain final drive.



At 7,000 revs per minute, this nasty animal will go about summoning a peak torque output figure of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm). Bologna’s tourer is capable of accelerating to 60 mph (96 kph) from a dead stop in as little as 3.3 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 155 mph (250 kph). The ‘02 MY



On the other hand, plentiful stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers worn by the front wheel. This setup is accompanied by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper at the rear end. Suspension duties are handled by a pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and a fully-adjustable monoshock from Ohlins.



The entire structure rides on five-spoke Marchesini hoops, with a diameter of 17 inches on both ends. Now, it’s time to skip the other technical details and tell you why we’ve bothered to examine these specifications. As you scroll down the list of BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctions, you’ll discover that a neat 2002 Ducati ST4S is going under the hammer at no reserve.



It flaunts an array of minor adjustments applied by the current owner, including a reupholstered saddle and a larger windshield for additional comfort. The standard mirrors have been replaced with foldable alternatives, while the wheels received a new set of Continental tires.



