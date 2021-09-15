World’s First Ultra-Heavy Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks Ready to Hit the Road

A truck manufacturer in Rochester, New York, has big plans – it won’t settle for less than the heaviest hydrogen-powered truck in the world, and the longest, 1,000-mile range for trucks that are fueled by hydrogen fuel cells. Things seem to be going well, since the company’s heavy-duty eco-friendly trucks are about to become operational in the near future.
Hyzon Motors has been working on its innovative fuel cell technology for over two decades, testing different types of materials and components, and researching improvements in performance metrics. The result is what Hyzon claims to be the highest-density fuel cell on the market, confirmed as such by a third-party testing authority, TUV Rheinland.
The next step for Hyzon was to put this technology to work, by developing ultra-heavy-duty hydrogen trucks. The “monster” 154-ton truck, which is considered the heaviest in the industry, was unveiled earlier this year.
Built on a heavy, rigid truck platform, the hydrogen-powered truck was designed for the most demanding operations, and equal to diesel-powered ones, in terms of range and payload.
Ark Energy Corporation, the Australian subsidiary of Korea Zinc (the largest zinc, lead and silver producer in the world) will become the first company to operate ultra-heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles, after recently placing an order for five Hyzon trucks.
The 154-ton vehicles will be deployed by Townsville Logistics, Ark Energy’s sister company, as part of its short-haul fleet, on 30 km (18,6 miles) routes, from the Port of Townsville to the group’s zinc refinery. The future heavy-duty trucks will be assembled in Australia, and fueled at Ark Energy's SunHQ hydrogen hub. The green hydrogen used to fuel them is obtained at a co-located solar farm.
These first fuel cell heavy-duty trucks operating in Australia are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 1,400 tons per year, compared to the previously-operated diesel versions.
Hyzon is set to deliver the trucks by the end of 2022, and it doesn’t stop there. The truck manufacturer is working on its next-generation fuel cell system, capable of delivering an output of 500 HP (370kW).
The next step for Hyzon was to put this technology to work, by developing ultra-heavy-duty hydrogen trucks. The “monster” 154-ton truck, which is considered the heaviest in the industry, was unveiled earlier this year.
Built on a heavy, rigid truck platform, the hydrogen-powered truck was designed for the most demanding operations, and equal to diesel-powered ones, in terms of range and payload.
Ark Energy Corporation, the Australian subsidiary of Korea Zinc (the largest zinc, lead and silver producer in the world) will become the first company to operate ultra-heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles, after recently placing an order for five Hyzon trucks.
The 154-ton vehicles will be deployed by Townsville Logistics, Ark Energy’s sister company, as part of its short-haul fleet, on 30 km (18,6 miles) routes, from the Port of Townsville to the group’s zinc refinery. The future heavy-duty trucks will be assembled in Australia, and fueled at Ark Energy's SunHQ hydrogen hub. The green hydrogen used to fuel them is obtained at a co-located solar farm.
These first fuel cell heavy-duty trucks operating in Australia are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 1,400 tons per year, compared to the previously-operated diesel versions.
Hyzon is set to deliver the trucks by the end of 2022, and it doesn’t stop there. The truck manufacturer is working on its next-generation fuel cell system, capable of delivering an output of 500 HP (370kW).