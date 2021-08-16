Electric Powered Cars Get All the Ink But Don’t Sleep on a Hydrogen Powered Future

This Is the SpaceX Starship, and It’s Nothing It Can’t Do

As the Biden administration focuses on creating a carbon-free energy sector in the U.S. by the year 2035 and the passage of a Senate infrastructure package set to include major investment into alternative fuels, the majority of ink is being devoted to Biden’s executive order to spur electric vehicle availability. 6 photos



As it appears the EV vehicle revolution has actually arrived with news from Ford Motor Company of the game-changing



EV demand is already faced with challenges to available resources and infrastructure such as a lack of charging stations, shocks to the U.S. electric power grid, the problems facing self-driving systems and issues battery inefficiency.



These issues and more may soon lead to a search for - and investment in - EV alternatives.



The most likely alternative is certainly hydrogen fuel cell power.



As the most abundant element on earth, and indeed the galaxy - Hydrogen as fuel shows immense potential. And as fuel cell systems generate electricity by converting hydrogen and their sole emission is water vapor, their attractiveness in a carbon-free energy strategy is obvious.



Fuel cell technology can be easily be adapted to passenger cars and vans, as well as buses and commercial truck platforms and even the shipping and locomotive markets.



The development of hydrogen flight vehicles is already underway as well.



Hyundai, a pioneer of hydrogen fuel cell technology, already has plans to spend $6.7 billion and produce 700,000 fuel cell systems annually by 2030.



And the impact to the environment is hardly the only benefit expected as Hyundai say that effort will create more than 50,000 jobs. The recent export of the



