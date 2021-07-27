Hyundai to Roll Out 30 XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks on the U.S. Roads by 2023

On Monday, July 26th, Hyundai announced that it will deploy a fleet of 30 hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy-duty vehicles in California for two publicly sponsored projects aimed at improving the region's air quality. The company's XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks are set to roll out in the U.S. by 2023.
After hitting the Swiss roads last year in October, in just 11 months of driving, 46 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks have surpassed 1 million kilometers (621,371 miles) of driving in real-world conditions. During this time, the vehicles have successfully cut out CO2 emissions by 630 tons when compared to their diesel-powered counterparts.
The company aims to obtain the same positive results in the U.S. For that, two publicly sponsored initiatives aimed at improving air quality in the region recently awarded a total of $29 million to a consortium managed by the Center for Transportation and the Environment and Hyundai.
Starting with 2023, the company will operate 30 units of Class 8 XCIENT Fuel Cell, with a 6x4 drive axle configuration and a maximum driving range of 500 miles (800 kilometers). The consortium intends to build a high-capacity hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, which will be capable of supporting up to 50 trucks with an average fill of 30 kg (66 lbs).
Hyundai also announced plans for a one-year pilot program which will see two Class 8 XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks hit the roads in Southern California this August. During this time, the vehicles will be utilized for long-haul freight operations between warehouses.
Under its "Strategy 2025" project, the company aims to increase its fuel cell electric vehicles sales globally, hoping to reach 110,000 sales each year until 2025. Hyundai is already in talks with a number of logistics and commercial companies in the U.S. about using hydrogen technology for freight delivery and drayage.
