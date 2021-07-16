autoevolution
1948 Ford COE Is Half Pickup Truck, Half Motorhome, Flaunts Big-Block V8

16 Jul 2021, 20:18 UTC ·
Introduced in 1948, the Ford C-Series was the odd member of the first-generation F-Series pickup family due to its cab-over design. Ford discontinued these helmet-shaped trucks in 1957 and their short-lived life-cycle turned them into desirable classics.
27 photos
While some of them were left to rot away in junkyards, others have been restored to their former glory or transformed into high-power restomods. This 1948 COE has been blessed with a rather unique fate, becoming a truck/motorhome RV hybrid.

Originally a two-ton F-6, the biggest COE available at the time, this 1948 Ford combines the utility of a pickup truck with the convenience of a camper. At least to some extent, because it's not a full-fledged motorhome. But it comes with a sleeper area behind the cab for added convenience during long-distance trips.

The best part is that you can also haul stuff in a rather spacious bed. It's split into two sections, including a covered area toward the cab and a more conventional, uncovered bed surface toward the rear. And in case you're wondering why this F-6 is long enough to provide room for a sleeper cab and a bed, the answer lies in the fact that it rides atop a motorhome chassis.

Under-the-shell modifications aside, this COE truck is the result of a thorough restoration process and it looks downright gorgeous. It's finished in a two-tone livery with a metallic blue top and a white bottom and it sports custom taillights in the back and shiny semi truck-like exhaust pipes behind the sleeper cab. The main cab, on the other hand, retains the old-school look of the late 1940s Ford COE, which is fantastic.

The interior is also a cool blend of vintage and modern features. The dashboard, for instance, has the classic rounded look, but it's wrapped in soft-touch materials and incorporates a stereo, an A/C unit, and a set of Faria gauges. The modern bucket seats and the redesigned door panels are both wrapped in dark blue leather for a premium look.

So what's under the cab you ask? Well, things get really hot in there because the factory engine has been ditched to make way for a 7.4-liter big-block V8 with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor on top. There's no info as to how powerful it is, but we're probably looking at more than 400 horsepower. And that's way more than the F-6 had back in the day.

As a reminder, Ford sold these trucks with three different engines. Ford offered a 3.7-liter inline-six with 95 horsepower, a 3.9-liter V8 with 100 horses, and a 4.2-liter inline-six with 110 horsepower. Granted, this restomod wasn't put together as a hauler, but that big-block V8 is more than suited for high-speed highway cruising.

The engine mates to a 700R4 four-speed automatic with overdrive and both were installed about 30,000 miles (48,280 km) ago. Comfort-enhancing goodies include power steering, power brakes, and front brake discs. An aluminum radiator and a pair of electric fans keep the V8 cool.

This Ford COE is without doubt one hot rig, but it also comes with a hot sticker. Offered by eBay seller "streetsideclassiccars," the cab-over truck costs a whopping $69,995. That's more than a brand-new Ford F-250 Super Duty in Platinum trim, but unlike the modern truck, this restomod will turn a lot of heads.

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
