Huge Iveco EuroCargo Motorhome Simply Didn't Care About the Lockdown for Months

Before the hardship came, many of us probably imagined a global crisis could be easily and serenely dealt with a bit of overlanding. Most dreams never came true because people weren’t exactly prepared, but there were exceptions. Such as the family owning this massively spectacular one-off Iveco EuroCargo self-sustainable camper. And they probably laughed in the face of the global lockdown by embarking on great and remote adventures for months on end. 35 photos



Now, the latter should act as a hint. If you’re in the middle of nowhere, where does the electricity come from? Well, it’s acquired through the fully integrated solar system that includes six 300-watt panels, a 5,000-watt inverter, three Lithium-Ion batteries worth around 10 kWh , as well as a DC charger, and a main grid plug-in option. Neat, and clearly there were no expenses spared on this one.



Of course, there’s a secret to this once-in-a-lifetime feature. The fact that it wasn’t just prepared for camping, but this truck was also fully capable of supporting and entertaining everyone inside without even coming across a sign of civilization for days and even weeks on end. After all, it does come with an outside kitchen (among others, such as an inflatable boat or exterior shower seen at the 4:20 mark). And it’s complete with a grill, hot/cold sink, and even an induction hot plate.Now, the latter should act as a hint. If you’re in the middle of nowhere, where does the electricity come from? Well, it’s acquired through the fully integrated solar system that includes six 300-watt panels, a 5,000-watt inverter, three Lithium-Ion batteries worth around 10, as well as a DC charger, and a main grid plug-in option. Neat, and clearly there were no expenses spared on this one.Do keep that in mind as the initial presentation (from the 2:20) mark also includes a few tidbits about the truck/camper’s technical specifications . But this time around we’re just going to jump at the chance of seeing the interior (starting at the 5:48 mark) after finding out that remote grocery shopping is always possible as there’s also a special platform attached to the back and fully capable of holding a motorcycle.Now, imagine that: the exterior was just the tip of the iceberg . And what’s inside is probably better and larger than what one finds in many of the world’s apartments. Just about everything is available immediately or at the touch of a button. From full-size washer, fridge, and double induction plates to hidden queen-size beds, sliding TVs, and powered bunk beds for the kids...