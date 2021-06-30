A Future Where Motorhomes Look Like the Exvia 10x10 Is Clearly Worth Waiting For

Don't bother calling Winnebago, Airstream, or EarthRoamer to see how much this vehicle will cost you. So far, it’s just a rendering, but a rendering from a prolific automotive, mobility, and transport design consultancy, Curve Vehicle Design.
This design team is led by Ian Nisbett, an experienced design manager with a history of working with OEMs like Citroën, Nissan, and even Mazda. Some designs focus on the yachting industry and include cockpits and even whole ships, while others focus on vehicles, some sparked by real cars.
The Exvia, on the other hand, is a motorhome. When I first saw this design, I thought I might have run across the next interplanetary rover for the masses. Even though that really does look like a credible setting for this vehicle, it’s not what it’s meant for. This motorhome can deal with so much more than just the open road.
The initial idea behind the design was to use this monstrosity to tackle desert environments and terrains. To do that, a vehicle must be equipped with a whole lot of tech and features to make sure you stay alive.
able to travel. Sand is a bit different from other surfaces in that it’s loose and can easily lure a vehicle to its doom as it offers little traction. To overcome this issue, the team developed the Exvia to sit upon a military-grade Sisu 10x10 platform.
What else could you ask for that could help you overcome harsh landscapes? I know; how about near monocoque construction? From front to rear, the body appears to be completed from almost one piece, except the cockpit that reveals a seam as though the body is attached aftermarket. Looking at a real Sisu 10x10, you can understand how this could be credible.
The front of the vehicle there is an observation cockpit, meaning it’s large enough to accommodate more than just two folks; this is the main feature to be used in sightseeing, and the body includes a few windows for that as well. Equipped with 270-degree viewing, this space is perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee while lions are jumping around your motorhome.
As you make your journey towards the rear, the central living space is to be accessed. In this area, the future owner will install kitchen and dining features, entertainment options, and any other furnishings which he or she may need. One design aspect which I recommend holding onto is the massive skylight overhead. Not only does this feature flood the interior with natural light at night, but it will also be your window to the world.
a garage and even a “selection of off-road motorbikes.” Whether they’re ATVs or motocross bikes is entirely up to the owner.
Also aft, but on top of the motorhome, the large solar panels indicate equally massive electronics systems. Even though Curve doesn’t mention this either, anytime you create a vehicle for expeditions across miles and miles of desert terrain, electronic systems better be available. Heck, I bet if we got ahold of Curve, they’d inform us that there’s even a generator aboard this land yacht.
For now, this design remains only a rendering, but the future motorhome industry could very well reveal vehicles like these. Maybe not in the next five to ten years, but at some point, someone will put in the cash to build a similar ride. Some expedition vehicles can already do what the Exvia can; it’s just a matter of bodywork.
