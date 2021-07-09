Simple Yet Amazing Lada Niva Motorhome Will Remain a Forbidden Russian Fruit

Anyone who’s in love of all things small and off-roading has probably heard about the simple yet (sometimes) amazing Lada Niva. It’s the Russian equivalent of America’s Wrangler and Bronco in terms of tradition, only on a much less complicated scale. Still, for many, it is appealing particularly because of its simplicity and no-frills attitude. Well, this time around it gets a bit more intricate, but with huge perspectives.
So, with the summer fully upon us, it’s time for those long-postponed vacation plans to finally come to fruition. If one lives in Russia and all the road trip dreams relate to both the Lada Niva and a camper, there’s good news, in the form of the Lux Form Lada Niva Autodom motorhome. And it’s exactly that, a simple Lada Niva with a cool RV strapped to its chassis.
First up, the bad news. It’s going to be virtually impossible to snatch it over in the United States, on the account of regulations and the likes. Even in Europe, we’re not exactly sure if the company will bring it to customers, although as far as we can tell (remember, this is a Russian website translated with Google) they’re actively searching for distribution partners for their creations. Which, by the way, also include other neat stuff, such as Lada Granta, UAZ Elbrus, and Baikal motorhomes, food and refrigerator trucks, as well as regular vans.
Back to the quirky yet intriguing Niva RV, the Russian company somehow managed to cram into a compact footprint enough creature comforts (USBs and LEDs included) to last the owner and friends or family several days away from civilization. Russia's mythical off-road vehicle is just the starting point, but the motorhome still has just 4.76 meters (15.4 ft.) in length, a width of 1.74 meters (5.6 feet), and a total height of 2.77 (9.1 feet).
Nothing seems to be missing, from a transformable day/night living and sleeping arrangement to a gas tank for the kitchen, clean/wastewater supplies, as well as Webasto heating for when the summer makes way for cold Russian winter road trips. There are just a couple of places up front in the vehicle, but an equal number of beds (sized 1580 x 1980 mm/ 62.2 x 78 in.) means there’s room for more to enjoy the adventures.
