Want to Fly High in a $200K German-Engineered Motorhome? Get the Concorde Credo

Folks, the vehicle before you is the Credo. It’s from a little-known-secret caravan, RV, and motorcoach manufacturer Concorde. Compared to companies like Airstream or Winnebago, Concorde is rather young, having been around since 1981, but, with over 35 years of experience, this company has risen to become one of Europe’s go-to luxury motorhome manufacturers.
As for the Credo, if you happen to browse through the gallery, you’ll understand why I was compelled to show you this motorhome. Now, like most other motorhome manufacturers, Concorde offers several floorplans for the Credo, so to make things a bit simpler, I'll draw your attention to what sets this vehicle and its manufacturer apart from the rest.
The exterior of the Credo may not say much at first sight, but once you dive deeper, you quickly realize that it’s anything but plain. Every wall and roof you see is at least 32-mm (1.25-in) thick and features an aluminum sandwich design with at least 30 mm (1.18 in) of closed-cell rigid foam. The underfloor and roof receive the same treatment, apart from the rainwater channels in the roof.
Just to make it known, the images you see in the gallery are examples of what your very own Credo could look like. Sure, you can see leather seating, wooden flooring, immersed LEDs, and overhead compartments like those found on airliners, but Concorde offers about 20 PDFs of options over options, truly giving you the ability to customize your mobile home—that’s not to say it isn’t worth it from the start. As standard, each Credo is equipped with quality felt coverings and textile/microfiber upholstery, but you can opt for the good leather stuff if you like, all for an extra dollar, of course.
The kitchen area looks more equipped than the one I have in my own home and includes all the necessary features to whip up just about any meal you want. A stainless-steel three-burner stove, 177-liter (46-gallon) fridge and freezer, sink, and mineral worktop are sure to please even Gordon Ramsay himself. Storage drawers, cabinets, and even pantries are all at your fingertips.
Countless electronics are available in the Credo, some aimed at functionality and some at entertainment. Since we're talking about a vehicle that sells for an average of $200,000 or more, you’d better be darned sure that you’re not missing anything you may need. A battery monitoring system, inverter, gel battery, and circuit breaker are standard.
Overall, four floorplans are available to choose from, each with different features and sizes, but one feature they all have in common is the engine and chassis type. An Iveco Daily base vehicle and 50C16 chassis is equipped with a 2.3-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine with 156 horsepower (115 kW). Apparently, the 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque this engine puts out is enough to keep a vehicle with a GVWR of 5,200 kg (11,464 lbs) running solid. Oh, not to mention the capacity to tow an extra 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs), braked.
In truth, there really is no way I could tell you everything there is to know about the Credo from Concorde. If you ever visit the manufacturer’s website and open the 54-page PDF file with nothing but specs, features, building materials, and options for this company, you will understand why these folks are where they are today.
