Arriva V24 From Coach House Pushes the Limits of What a Camper Van Can Achieve

Since 1985, Coach House has been a family-owned and operated company known for building luxury B-Class RVs and vans. That allows them to hold true to their ideals and workmanship, and as a result, creates outstanding connections with their clients as their vehicles are only sold factory direct.
Sure, you’ve seen many vans here on autoevolution, but the Arriva V24 is a bit different from all others in that it is filled with styling and amenities usually found in luxury RVs. That makes sense since that’s what this company specializes in.
As it stands, the V24 is only available in one option, twin bedding. I know what you’re thinking, you want a double or queen to enjoy your time with your spouse. Don’t worry; these twin beds can be converted into one king bed. Yes, a king bed in a van.
Mercedes-Benz 3500 chassis with a 170-inch (431-centimeter) wheelbase. Coming in with a length of 24.16 ft (7.36 m), and width of 6.5 ft (1.98 m), it’s more than enough room for a king bed. With an AC unit, the V24 has a height of 9.66 ft (2.94 m). Inside, 6.16 ft (1.88 m) of headroom is suitable for the average height found among humans. A GCWR of 15,250 lbs (6,917 kg) allows for more than 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg) of cargo. Running with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine with adaptive ESP, the 188-hp powerhouse pumps out a max 325 lb-ft (440.6 Nm) of torque. Worried about that GCWR? Don't be.
As for the interior of the V24, this is why I was inspired to drop the title that I did. Interiors like the one you see here is along the lines of Newmar’s luxury coaches. Wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops and leather seating are arranged to offer as much storage as possible while allowing you to walk freely through the van.
Whenever looking for a vehicle like this, it quite important that you have all your basic needs met. Ample waterworks, heating and cooling systems, electrical and plumbing systems are all in place and ready to go at a moment's notice.
afternoon siesta.
At the very rear of the V24, the bathroom facilities extend from wall to wall, offering space for a toilet, separate shower, cabinet with sink, and even a wardrobe, not to mention room to change your clothing.
Over 30 gallons of freshwater are controlled through four-season interior plumbing, feeding the toilet system, kitchen, shower and bathing facilities; it also includes a city water connection. An on-demand Truma water heater will be running on propane, so you’ll need to bring a couple of tanks along.
For heating, a 19,000 BTU auto LP gas furnace makes light work of the interior, while a 15,000 BTU ducted roof AC with a heat pump offers a comfortable environment while driving through the desert. To make sure all this energy isn’t wasted, heavy-duty insulation is used in the build.
kW generator, 45-amp converter/charger, auxiliary batteries, 1,200-watt pure sine wave inverter, and optional solar charger. There are navigation and satellite systems, but using those takes the fun out of the journey.
Now, you shouldn’t forget about all the options you receive because Mercedes-Benz is in on this RV. ABS disc brakes, power windows and locks, cruise control, navigations system, and even XM/Sirius ready are all perks you’ll be getting if you pick up one of these rides.
So, how much is something like this going to run you? Since Coach House sells direct, their website shows a 2023 Arriva V24TB starting at $188,727 (€158,247 at current exchange rates). Don’t freak out just yet, as that price is crossed out, meaning the team is open to some haggling.
What, did you think a decked-out Mercedes-Benz was going to be cheap? After all, the vehicle alone starts at over $50,000. Once you’ve equipped it out with water tanks, solar and electrical systems, not to mention all the woodwork, it sounds like a comfortable vehicle to consider.
Sure, you’ve seen many vans here on autoevolution, but the Arriva V24 is a bit different from all others in that it is filled with styling and amenities usually found in luxury RVs. That makes sense since that’s what this company specializes in.
As it stands, the V24 is only available in one option, twin bedding. I know what you’re thinking, you want a double or queen to enjoy your time with your spouse. Don’t worry; these twin beds can be converted into one king bed. Yes, a king bed in a van.
Mercedes-Benz 3500 chassis with a 170-inch (431-centimeter) wheelbase. Coming in with a length of 24.16 ft (7.36 m), and width of 6.5 ft (1.98 m), it’s more than enough room for a king bed. With an AC unit, the V24 has a height of 9.66 ft (2.94 m). Inside, 6.16 ft (1.88 m) of headroom is suitable for the average height found among humans. A GCWR of 15,250 lbs (6,917 kg) allows for more than 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg) of cargo. Running with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine with adaptive ESP, the 188-hp powerhouse pumps out a max 325 lb-ft (440.6 Nm) of torque. Worried about that GCWR? Don't be.
As for the interior of the V24, this is why I was inspired to drop the title that I did. Interiors like the one you see here is along the lines of Newmar’s luxury coaches. Wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops and leather seating are arranged to offer as much storage as possible while allowing you to walk freely through the van.
Whenever looking for a vehicle like this, it quite important that you have all your basic needs met. Ample waterworks, heating and cooling systems, electrical and plumbing systems are all in place and ready to go at a moment's notice.
afternoon siesta.
At the very rear of the V24, the bathroom facilities extend from wall to wall, offering space for a toilet, separate shower, cabinet with sink, and even a wardrobe, not to mention room to change your clothing.
Over 30 gallons of freshwater are controlled through four-season interior plumbing, feeding the toilet system, kitchen, shower and bathing facilities; it also includes a city water connection. An on-demand Truma water heater will be running on propane, so you’ll need to bring a couple of tanks along.
For heating, a 19,000 BTU auto LP gas furnace makes light work of the interior, while a 15,000 BTU ducted roof AC with a heat pump offers a comfortable environment while driving through the desert. To make sure all this energy isn’t wasted, heavy-duty insulation is used in the build.
kW generator, 45-amp converter/charger, auxiliary batteries, 1,200-watt pure sine wave inverter, and optional solar charger. There are navigation and satellite systems, but using those takes the fun out of the journey.
Now, you shouldn’t forget about all the options you receive because Mercedes-Benz is in on this RV. ABS disc brakes, power windows and locks, cruise control, navigations system, and even XM/Sirius ready are all perks you’ll be getting if you pick up one of these rides.
So, how much is something like this going to run you? Since Coach House sells direct, their website shows a 2023 Arriva V24TB starting at $188,727 (€158,247 at current exchange rates). Don’t freak out just yet, as that price is crossed out, meaning the team is open to some haggling.
What, did you think a decked-out Mercedes-Benz was going to be cheap? After all, the vehicle alone starts at over $50,000. Once you’ve equipped it out with water tanks, solar and electrical systems, not to mention all the woodwork, it sounds like a comfortable vehicle to consider.