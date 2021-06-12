Newmar's 2022 Dutch Star Runs Rampant With Expensive Lifestyle and Luxuries

autoevolution
Sometimes people just want to get away from all the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But some folks aren’t happy with just a van. Some folks want a massive motor coach that looks like an estate on wheels, and a price to match.

What I'm talking about here folks, is one of the freshest and most luxurious diesel motor coach from extravagant mobile home manufacturer, Newmar. Yup, the same Newmar that furnishes motor coaches to superstars and the likes, although, you’d be pressed hard to find who they’ve sold their vehicles to. It seems that Newmar values a candid sale, and customers surely do too.

The vehicle here is known as the 2022 Dutch Star. Just to understand the level at which Newmar like to work, the least expensive of 11 different floorplans starts at $424,009 (€350,496 at current exchange rates). Even though you’ll have to call Newmar to get a quote for your future Dutch Star, be prepared to have some mean cash as their vehicles have been known to even start beyond the $1,000,000 mark.

When you see a Dutch Star as it drives down a highway, chances are you wouldn’t look for too long. Built upon a Freightliner chassis with Cummins engines and 450 horsepower, or optional, Spartan K2 with the same engine specs, the same ones used by firefighters and the likes, your first impression may be that of looking at an 18-wheeler with some windows and awnings.

On the other hand, if you’re to experience the Dutch Star with its numerous slide outs in place, then you might start asking yourself some serious questions. Don’t get me wrong, the exterior of this vehicle has seen just as much attention as the interior and is suitable for driving through any weather, but it’s the interior that usually leaves people in awe.

Inside, glazed maple hardwood cabinet face frames, leather seating, and solid countertops, offer a feeling that you’re visiting some long-lost cousin that’s managed to build an estate in the years you haven’t seen each other. For lack of a better description, the interior shows off amenities found among landlocked homes, and not the one in the less favored neighborhoods.

Don’t even start thinking that there would be anything missing in all this luxury. You'll be able to find microwave ovens, Whirlpool refrigerator, three-burner cooktop, and even prep for a two-piece washer/dryer unit. Decorative wall art, well-designed lighting, and custom ceilings are also part of this motor coach’s signature.

Countless options to make modifications are also at your disposal. From an all-electric cooktop to dishwasher, and that two-piece stacked washer/dryer, you can expect to have it all when dishing out this much cash.

Comfort features include Penguin heat pump AC units, energy management systems with Onan generators, and more electrical systems than would fit into a single article. Everything from the generator I mentioned, to house batteries, solar panels, and countless ports, sockets, and connections to live as though you were at home. After all, that’s kind of the idea, don’t you think?

Keeping things fresh, clean, and supplied with fresh water when needed, a water system manages all your needs, while solid surface shower walls, Dometic China bowl stool or macerator, and even exterior shower are all standard.

If you have a large family or happen to be a rockstar, and have a group of followers, to keep them busy while on the road, Newmar provides a 50-inch Samsung 4K LED TV, Dash Radio with Harman/JBL sound system, satellite prep, Bose sound bar, digital TV antenna, and another TV in the living room. Extras include exterior entertainment centers, two 19-inch TV/DVD monitors, and countless satellite dish prep options, just to name a few.

Sleeping options seem to be endless in a vehicle this size. From recliners that are just perfect for a quick nap or read, to convertible sofas and bunk beds, and massive bedrooms, this motor coach has more than enough options to keep all your guests happy and well rested.

Now, the 2022 Dutch Star is only the beginning of next year’s lineup, but, if what we’re being presented today continues all the way up to Newmar’s luxury line, then be ready to see more explosive and expensive homes meant to blow away notions of standard living.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
